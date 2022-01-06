Go Gearbox
As sappy as a Hallmark movie about the outdoors, I’m also practical when it comes to gear maintenance.
Having a place to store everything is imperative, especially in our 11 months of winter (slight exaggeration, but it feels like that some years). Boats should be parked inside or shrink-wrapped with lights and outlets covered, and motors properly drained and winterized.
- It’s easy to throw duck and goose decoys in a snowy pile on that last day and worry about them in the spring, but that gets expensive. Stack on shelves in a garage-type place and sprinkle a few mouse traps in key areas, especially by outboard motors.
- Clean guns. I’ll say it again: clean guns. While I do my best throughout the year, at season’s end, I pay a gunsmith to do a thorough job. We work our tails off for every sporting opportunity, and a gun that malfunctions when a 10-point stands broadside or a banded goose hovers over the decoys isn’t an option.
- Store waders in a horizontal position or draped over a hangar. Hanging them from their straps or boots stresses the material and leads to cracks.
- Ammunition easily rusts and corrodes, especially the casings and primers. Take them out of wet pockets, dry, and store accordingly.
- Prized animals in the deep freeze awaiting taxidermy need to be delivered asap. Time passes, freezer burn sets in, and they’re needlessly thrown away instead of ending up on the wall where you intended.
