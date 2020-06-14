SUTTONS BAY — A purchase of bluegill for Leelanau County’s Kids Fishing Day had one commissioner questioning why the fish were bought when the event was canceled.
The pond at Veronica Valley Park is stocked with bluegill each spring for the popular Kids Fishing Day event, which attracts about 700 people.
The event, usually held the last Sunday in July, was canceled, but the pond was still stocked with about 2,000 bluegill at a cost of $4,553.
“I’m just wondering why we have ordered fish when Kids Fishing Day was canceled,” said Commissioner Debra Rushton.
Melinda Lautner, who sits on the county Parks and Recreation Commission, said the decision was based on whether the vendor — Laggis’ Fish Farm — would fill next year’s order if this year’s was canceled as the fish have already been raised.
“It kind of boiled down to the continuation of getting the fish or not getting the fish,” Lautner said. “If we don’t get them one year, what will that do to next year?”
But the main driving factor, Lautner said, was that people may not be able to vacation out of the county because of the pandemic.
“So we thought this was a good way to offer that recreational opportunity within the county,” she said.
Some families also depend on the fish to feed their families, she said.
The majority of the bluegill will not survive over the winter and Rushton said the community should know the pond has been stocked and people can still fish for food, as well as entertain the county’s smallest citizens.
Commissioner Tony Ansorge said the purchase should have been brought back to the board for approval since the event was called off.
“The money was budgeted for a specific purpose and the purpose changed and you didn’t come back to the board,” Ansorge said.
