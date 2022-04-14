EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore kicks off the fair-weather season with a film premiere showcasing the park’s natural and cultural wonders. The season also promises updated programming experiences for the park’s million-plus 2022 visitors.
“Water, Sand, and Sky” debuts during National Park Week April 16-24 at multiple regional venues and online April 23 through May 2. The 25-minute video connects viewers to the park with aerial views of lakes, dunes and historic structures, park geology, wildlife, biodiversity and the story of Sleeping Bear told in the native Anishinaabemowin language. Some showings will also feature a series of six video shorts and in-person ranger talks.
“It gives a taste of all of the lakeshore,” said park Lead Interpreter Lisa Griebel.
The first showing is April 18 at 7 p.m. at Traverse City’s City Opera House, where National Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker will introduce the film. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The free, public showing is co-sponsored by Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear and Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes in collaboration with City Opera House.
Following National Park Week, the film will be shown at the park’s Philip A. Hart Visitor Center at Empire.
Sleeping Bear’s mobile visitor center called Bear Force One is tricked out to showcase the park’s natural resources and diverse recreational opportunities. It will be deployed in the park this summer and at community outreach events.
Griebel said revamped in-park programs are reset in meaningful ways in 2022 after two years of managing operations in the COVID-19 environment.
“We realized what’s really important,” she said.
Priorities emphasize hands-on and youth experiences, like the updated Jr. Ranger Angler program which includes teachings on the web of life and sustainability. Engaging hands-on visitor opportunities are planned at Sleeping Bear Point Coast Guard Station Maritime Museum to demonstrate life-saving techniques of the 1900s.
More options are on tap to learn the history and traditions of Sleeping Bear’s First People, the Anishinabek (Odawa/Ottawa, Ojibwe/Chippewa and Potawatami/Bode’wadmi). Educational materials throughout the park share their culture. Tribal members will lead hikes and evening campground programs.
New exhibits at Platte River Campground introduces campers to features of the Platte River Corridor both inside and outside the park.
Star Parties are coming back in 2022 with added technology twists. Isolated from urban lights, the park’s dark sky programs offer opportunity to explore the mysteries of the cosmos. In an ongoing partnership between Sleeping Bear and Grand Traverse Astronomical Society (GTAS) the regular event launches in spring as weather permits. For the first time this season, stargazers can join via Zoom.
“They’ll be able to see through the eye piece of the telescope and experience live images,” said Jerry Dobek, GTAS president.
Star Parties draw more than 100 night sky enthusiasts. High interest inspired the new Solar Parties. Dobek anticipates an active solar period in the coming months. Visitors will be able to safely view sun events through a special telescope. The complementary programs take place back-to-back.
There’s new life in store for Sleeping Bear Inn thanks to another partnership. The historic inn and garage built between 1865-1867 sits within Glen Haven Historic District. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore issued a 40-year lease to Balancing Environment and Rehabilitation (BEAR) on March 23. The lease allows the nonprofit to convert the property to a bed and breakfast lodge. Vacant since the 1970s, the project cost is estimated at $1.8 million.
It is believed reopening makes the inn the oldest working hotel in the U.S. National Park System.
“It’s quite a huge asset not just for the community, but for the U.S. as well, as an example of a frontier hotel,” said BEAR Executive Director Maggie Kato.
The Inn is expected to open in spring 2023.
Visit www.nps.gov/slbe and Sleeping Bear social media sites for more information and schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.