TRAVERSE CITY — Local law enforcement has identified “persons of interest” in a late summer break-in of a Munson-owned pharmacy, where recently obtained government documents show vast quantities of amphetamines, prescription painkillers and other drugs were stolen.
“This is still an active investigation, we have identified persons of interest in the crime and we’re working with other law enforcement agencies on the local, state and federal level concerning the investigation,” Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said Friday.
Bussell declined to give additional information about those who may be involved, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
On Aug. 15, the day of the break-in, a Munson pharmacist submitted a Form 106 to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, stating Sixth Street Drugs was robbed in the early morning hours and “multiple bottles” of controlled substances were stolen.
This form and others submitted by Munson staff to the DEA regarding missing controlled substances in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were provided to the Record-Eagle by a state licensing bureau that received copies of the forms, in response to a Freedom of Information Act Request.
Under the Controlled Substances Act, hospitals and pharmacies are required to report loss or theft of controlled substances to the DEA. Copies of the 106 forms are submitted to Michigan’s Department Licensing and Regulatory Affairs when the loss or theft is large or when it could involve a licensed healthcare worker.
On the 106 form for the Aug. 15 break-in, a pharmacy supervisor told the DEA the thief or thieves broke two glass doors to enter the pharmacy, broke open locked cabinets and made off with a startling number of prescription medications, including:
Amphetamines —359 Adderall capsules, 200 Detroamp tablets and 121 phentermine capsules.
Painkillers — 47 morphine tablets, 118 acetaminophen with codeine tablets, 423 doses of codeine syrup, 515 doses of liquid Guaifenesin Codeine, 383 tramadol tablets and 79 Pregabalin capsules.
Benzodiazepines — 694 alprazolam tablets, 234 clobazam tablets and 103 temazepam capsules.
Miscellaneous medications — 32 lacosamide tablets, a seizure medication, 193 zaleplon capsules and 394 zolpidem tablets, two medications used to treat insomnia and 90 methyltestosterone tablets, a medication used to treat symptoms of menopause and some forms of cancer.
The break-in came just weeks after Munson officials signed a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the DEA, following a years-long investigation of the pharmacy by federal agents who, documents show, said they’d previously found numerous controlled substance-prescribing violations there.
Munson Healthcare Chief Legal Officer Rachel Roe on Thursday said the hospital is complying with all of the requirements of the settlement agreement, has made the first $750,000 payment and will make the second and final payment when it is due in May 2023.
“We have done a complete one-eighty,” Roe said, of the hospital’s pharmacy oversight and required pharmacy staff training.
“Sixth Street Drugs is a very different pharmacy than the one that the DEA first investigated two years ago now,” Roe said. “The entire staff is very well trained on all the red-flag rules. Absolutely it’s a different place now.”
The DEA says “red flags” are indications that drugs are being illegally diverted to those who should not have access and include such signs as patients paying in cash, patients driving long distances to obtain their prescriptions or doctors writing prescriptions for certain combinations of drugs.
Roe said the federal investigation, which the DEA said began in 2019, is being viewed by hospital leadership as an opportunity for the hospital to improve its security and tracking of controlled substances.
For example, Bluesight, a drug diversion software, will be installed – not at the retail pharmacies – but at all eight Munson-owned hospitals before the end of the year, and is designed to use computerized data to find anomalies in prescribing, Roe said.
Retail pharmacies are under video surveillance, according to information from Munson.
“That helps us become more aware of situations in real time instead of becoming aware of them after the fact,” Roe said. “It is that whole idea of data mining, and looking for patterns and responding when there are things out of the ordinary in the data.”
Even before the break-in, Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said, he has sought to build on and improve the relationship between the hospital and his officers.
A social worker, hired as part of a grant TCPD received from The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program, which emphasizes partnerships, will help establish a rapid response protocol for incidents at Munson and other places, O’Brien said.
O’Brien said data would help the TCPD, too, and he’d like to be able to access Munson’s internal data about overdose frequency and the substances that were used by those being treated for an overdose.
“My goal is to break down barriers,” O’Brien said. “We’ve made a lot of gains. We’re going in the right direction.”
On September 25, for example, records show a Munson official contacted TCBP to turn over methamphetamine a security officer seized from a patient and later stored in a hospital safe.
And on April 22, records show Munson staff informed the Traverse Narcotics Team a large quantity of controlled substances were missing and a registered nurse was fired after her prescribing record showed repeated “deviations,” compared to her peers.
The Form 106 in that incident showed the theft involved painkillers — 139 hydrocodone; 106 doses of liquid hydromophone; 55 tablets of oxycodone; 1 disposable syringe of morphine, 1 dose of liquid morphine; and benzodiazepines —19 alprazolam tablets, 4 clonazepam tablets, 7 diazepam tablets, 2 diazepam syringes and 3 lorazepam tablets.
A timeline of these incidents show communication between Munson and TCPD likely could have been better.
The methamphetamine was seized in June and law enforcement wasn’t contacted until four months later, records show, and the theft by the nurse was identified in March and not reported to the DEA, LARA or local officials until a month later.
Previous filings of Form 106 by Munson staff show additional incidents of controlled substance loss was put down to packaging errors, inventory errors or accidental discards.
Sometimes these discrepancies involved fentanyl, which harm reduction experts say now causes more overdose deaths than any other drug.
Both O’Brien and Roe stated that an addiction to controlled substances, street drugs or a combination is a treatable disease and the disease can cause anti-social behaviors, such as theft.
It’s a complex societal problem, O’Brien said, which no community, including northern Michigan, can “jail their way out of.”
“When we see a crime, we have to arrest. That’s our oath of office,” O’Brien said. “But working as a team with different disciplines and providing an individual with a pathway to sobriety, accepting who they are, accepting what their condition is and making them whole or well is more productive than just throwing someone into jail.”
Pam Lynch of Harm Reduction Michigan, a non-profit organization which. for years, has worked to care for drug users and reduce the stigma around users’ health issues said the break-in is a symptom of a problem that began decades ago.
“There’s a market for these pills due to the over-prescribing between about 1999 until 2015 or 2017,” Lynch said. “The cat got out of the bag and we’ve been dealing with it ever since.”
“We, as a society, need to help people and meet their needs so they’re not breaking into pharmacies,” Lynch said. “The biggest problem now is not prescriptions but street fentanyl, though Benzos combined with opioids is still a recipe for overdose.”
TCPD’s new social worker, Jennifer Campbell, started her job Monday.
More information about Harm Reduction Michigan and the services the organization provides can be found on their Facebook page.
