TRAVERSE CITY — The flow of trash from the goings-on at the National Cherry Festival proves much streamlined from past decades, when overflowing rubbish bins and litter blowing in the breeze were common.
"We've come a very long way from then," said Alexis Bremer, festival operations director.
The contemporary festival-goer will these days find more abundant black bins with green lids peppered throughout the grounds, where local firm Green For Life Environmental (formerly known as American Waste) now runs a single-stream waste flow. Both recyclables and waste items are binned together, the containers are collected and the contents are trucked away from the festivities.
"It helps make the festival grounds so beautiful," Bremer said.
The trash is hauled to the company's sorting center, where recyclable materials are plucked out and sent on for future uses across Michigan, officials said.
"We made the commitment that out of sight is out of mind. We'll never talk about trash cans overflowing again," said Mark Bevelhymer, the company's general manager.
Nearly all the materials from the festival's waste stream becomes recycled into future uses, he said.
For example, Bevelhymer said the cardboard goes to a downstate mill where it's used in drywall production; paper products are turned back into new paper items; plastics are turned into detergent and water bottles at a downstate plant; aluminum and tin are transformed into automobile parts; and, glass items are broken up and turned into aggregate to make roads for heavy trucks within landfills.
But it's not that every festival-goer has stopped littering.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers said trash continues to be a frustrating issue at many larger events downtown. More and more often people leave trash behind in public spaces, he said.
"More recently the city and our larger festivals have taken this to heart by adding more trash receptacles and are providing more trash pick up during busy times," Carruthers said. "Festivals are also organizing volunteers to come in after to sweep the area for trash pick up."
The mayor said it's sad people are more selfish and less respectful of the natural environment — the reason ongoing cleanup efforts are now part of the community's planning.
"It's more work for festival organizers, the city and volunteers but we will do what it takes to clean up after those that are less mindful of the footprints they leave on our public spaces."
Typical Cherry Fests have produced as much as 30 to 40 tons of waste, but this year's event is estimated to generate just about 20 tons, Bevelhymer said.
The company offers much of its service at the week-long festival as an in-kind donation. It annually processes 30,000 tons of waste from the region at its facility on Hughes Drive, he said.
Beyond basic logistics of the process, some folks have a more academic interest in the festival's garbage.
Officials with local nonprofit SEEDS Ecology & Education Centers are conducting their sixth waste audit for the event. They analyze the flow of garbage, its makeup and the resulting emissions from how it's managed, said Kevin Summers, the agency's energy education specialist.
That means they also learn what reduction in greenhouse gas emissions are made through reuse and recycling, he said, rather than the whole lot being dumped into landfills as in the past.
"As we've worked with them we've learned, they've learned, and it's been great," Summers said.
This year there are two Americorps VISTA workers taking an even deeper dive into the waste stream analysis: they are looking at contents of individual bins as a representative sample of the whole festival, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.