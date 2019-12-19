TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County sheriff's officials are looking for information to help return a "significant amount" of money to its rightful owner.
Lt. Chriss Oosse said Thursday the money was found at the Market Place Circle shopping center Tuesday and later turned over to the sheriff's department. The money was found near Kohl's, the AMC Cherry Blossom Theater and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Oosse said "a good Samaritan" found it in the parking lot and turned it into one of the businesses there. He declined to say how much money and only offered that it was "significant."
"It wasn't like only 20 bucks or something like that," Oosse said. "It was a good chunk of change."
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's department at 231-922-4550.
