BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing purchased the 26-unit Bellaire Inn for seasonal staff housing.
The company announced the purchase Friday as a way to tackle staffing shortages at the Bellaire and Elk Rapids locations, as non-local applicants struggle to find affordable housing. The company is currently looking for 20 additional staff for the summer amid a shortage of available housing stock.
Rooms are furnished and include utilities; some will continue to operate as a traditional motel rooms and the company seeks a full time innkeeper, a Short’s statement read.
The move is considered a short-term fix while Short’s works on The Bellaire Marketplace, a three-story retail/housing mixed development across from the Bellaire Pub, and to secure land contracts for additional market-rate and workforce housing, the statement read.
