Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's June 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Before moving to Traverse City, Catherine O’Connor made a career out of shopping. Not for herself — but for the high-end clients she got to know while working in luxury retail.
“I worked for Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Chanel, and did a lot of clienteling,” O’Connor says. “It was when I was working in luxury retail that I learned the most about customer service, and really diving deep into working one-on-one with customers.”
O’Connor’s favorite part of her job wasn’t the glamorous goods she got to see on a daily basis, but the connections she made. “I love working with people,” she says. She puts this talent to use today, matching local goods to customers at West Bay Handmade in downtown Traverse City. She and fiancé Brad Richardson opened West Bay Handmade two years ago.
O’Connor came to the Traverse City area through family connections; Richardson’s family have had an extensive history in up north retail themselves. “He’s had family that have owned retail stores on Front Street downtown, as well as on the main drag in Leland near Fishtown,” O’Connor says.
She was unaware of this retail history when she fell in love with the area for its beauty. “[Richardson] brought me up to see his family’s cottage about three years ago. I was like, ‘This is the place I want to live,’” O’Connor says. “We moved two weeks later. I love it here. The people here are really great — there’s nowhere else like Traverse City in my eyes.”
The area continued to take O’Connor by surprise after moving here — specifically when it came to the unique products available. She points to the local food selection as a high point. “Whether you’re at Cherry Republic, American Spoon, or Fustini’s, we have some really unique dry goods in the area,” she says. “We’re from suburban Illinois, and we have nothing like Cherry Republic there.”
She goes back to these staples as gifts, particularly for friends and family who aren’t local. “You want something that you can only find here,” she says. “You can find clothing anywhere, but you can’t get handmade cherry jam just anywhere.”
O’Connor describes her clothing style as “very eclectic.” “I can do a little bit of anything. I love the modern hipster, but I’m also very classic, but I also like grunge. I have a big mix,” she says. “The fun thing with fashion is that it’s always changing, and it doesn’t have to be just one thing.”
Her downtown business colleagues own some of her favorite places to shop for herself. O’Connor says that her style is most in line with the fun and quirky selection of downtown boutique What to Wear. “They have a really fun, funky aesthetic. It’s not your average shopping experience, and the customer service is always really great.”
O’Connor advises trying out fun style trends, while maintaining quality staple pieces.
“I’ve got my classic jean jacket — and I always love really basic Frye boots,” she says. “It’s always fun to follow the fast fashion trends, but tie it back into those staple pieces, like a really great pair of blue jeans or a black denim jacket.”
“I really like Ella’s, because they have a really great mix of staples with some fun, high-end pieces,” she says, “You can always go into their basement and get something vintage.” O’Connor enjoys shopping vintage for both clothing and home decor, with Wilson’s Antiques as another favorite spot.
As O’Connor studied photojournalism in school, West Bay Handmade has an impressive social media presence. She points to this as both a tool to grow her own business, and a way to find new local products.
“I follow so many other stores downtown,” she says. “I’ll see that Katie from Glitz and Spurs’ posts a sweater, and I can say, ‘Hey, put that aside for me; I’ll be there in an hour.’”
She adds that shopping online from local businesses is a completely different experience than shopping online generally. “You’re not being oversaturated,” she says. “You can say, ‘Hey, I saw this thing online, and I can just run downtown real quick to grab it,’ versus spending three hours on Amazon trying to find something similar.”
As a local business owner, O’Connor touts the impact of shopping locally, particularly in the wake of COVID-19. Many of West Bay Handmade’s vendors are first responder and educator families.
“It’s crazy how buying one item can benefit a whole family, or school,” she says.
