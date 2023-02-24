TRAVERSE CITY — The sheriff’s office is preparing for its third presentation to pitch new license plate reading cameras to another township board.
Flock Safety cameras will be installed in Garfield and Peninsula townships in the next eight to 12 weeks after last week’s meetings when both townships approved action to install them.
These new cameras will be automatic license plate cameras, or ALPRs. In addition to capturing pictures of each license plate that drives by, they also will utilize something the parent company, Flock Safety, calls a “vehicle fingerprint.”
This technology will allow law enforcement personnel to search for vehicle make, type, color, license plate, state, covered plates, missing plates and any other atypical features, such as bumper stickers or bike racks.
For the first township presentation, Capt. Randy Fewless said a representative from Flock Safety flew up to Traverse City from Atlanta to give the Garfield Township Board of Trustees an in-person overview.
Fewless said he hopes a representative will be able to, at least, Zoom in to answer any questions at the East Bay Township meeting next month.
“The more (cameras) that are here, the better we’ll be able to solve crimes,” Fewless said.
In addition to contracts with more than 1,000 different law enforcement agencies in 42 states, Flock also sells their cameras to private businesses.
“You may see businesses also pick up on these cameras because Flock would tell you that they have a lot of corporations with cameras up on all of their properties,” Fewless said, “which we have the ability to search, also, for public safety stuff.”
According to Fewless’s numbers, 70 percent of all crimes involve a vehicle of some kind.
“Whether or not it’s the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, or it’s the getaway vehicle after a robbery, whether or not it’s a hit-and-run crash that involves an injury,” he said. “With this type of technology, this will help us to be able to solve a lot more crimes than we were able to.”
Fewless said, from his point of view, there aren’t a lot of privacy concerns with these new cameras because “they are not monitoring cameras.”
“It’s basically used when something happens; we will be accessing it to try and solve a crime.”
The data and photos that the cameras capture will be stored in Flock’s database for 30 days, he said. Then, the images will all automatically be wiped off and gone from their system.
“We do not hold the data,” Fewless said. “It’s held by Flock Safety. So, as a police agency, we are basically utilizing the system for crime solving.”
Privacy concerns are something that Flock has received backlash on in the past.
Last March, the American Civil Liberties Union’s senior policy analyst Jay Stanley wrote a 13-page report highlighting privacy concerns with Flock’s ALPR cameras.
In his findings, Stanley writes that there are no laws mandating Flock to delete the data every 30 days, meaning that there is no way to ensure the data is actually deleted.
State records from the National Conference of State Legislatures show that 16 states have adopted laws that limit the use of ALPR cameras. Michigan is not one of them.
But the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is not the first law enforcement agency in Michigan to sign contracts with Flock.
Fewless said the cameras also are used by police in both metropolitan Detroit and Kent County, and that Michigan State Police are looking to utilize them on freeways throughout the state.
East Bay Township will be the third township in the county to receive this presentation, and officials there are expected to vote on whether to invest in these cameras for their community.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the East Bay Township Hall.
