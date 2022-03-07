SUTTONS BAY — A night shift worker died after her van went off the road and struck a parked bulldozer, according to authorities.
The 56-year-old Suttons Bay woman’s 2010 Dodge Journey went off Jacobsen Road on her way home from the night shift at Munson Medical Center around 8:24 a.m. on Saturday, Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovitch said on Monday.
A law enforcement statement said the woman was traveling northbound when her midsized van went off the road, hit an embankment and went airborne, striking a bulldozer that had been parked in a field for some time.
The collision with the bulldozer, the release said, caused extensive damage to the van.
Borkovitch said he feels confident saying that the woman fell asleep at the wheel because speed, alcohol, texting or cell phone use don’t appear to be factors, which usually means something else happened, like falling asleep or a medical emergency.
However, no official cause of death has been determined by the medical examiner.
“But, in my experience, it’s usually one of those factors. You don’t just drive off a road,” Borkovitch said. He said the sheriff department reached out to the woman’s family and that the case is still under investigation. His thoughts are with her family, he said.
Munson Healthcare officials said they were not able to confirm details about the crash or information regarding the employee on Monday evening.
