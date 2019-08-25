EAST JORDAN — A woman will face the music — and a whole lot more — after law enforcement said she smashed a violin over a man’s head and beat him several times with a fireplace shovel.
The 27-year-old Michigander from Lincoln Park was arrested Aug. 18 on five felony charges — two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon — along with a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of a building.
The woman and the 49-year-old man, who was married to someone else, were involved in a romantic relationship, according to police reports. They went to the man’s vacation home in Antrim County on Aug. 17. The complaint report states the woman became “enraged” when she discovered evidence the man had sex with his wife recently at the vacation home. The woman grabbed a wrought-iron fireplace shovel and repeatedly struck the man with “vigor and force,” according to the report.
The man fled the house, jumped on a four-wheel ATV parked outside and drove to his son’s treehouse in the woods, where he stayed the night while trying to attend to some of his wounds, court documents state. The man returned to the house the following morning and entered through a window before going to sleep in his son’s bedroom, reports show.
The woman entered the room while the man was sleeping and hit him in the face with the shovel and then repeatedly struck him in the legs, arms, head, ear and face, leaving him with several lacerations, welts and a possibly broken ankle, according to the report.
The man fled once again, this time to the wine cellar, where he locked the door and called 911 for help. The woman followed and also called 911, pretending to be the man’s wife, the report states. She then pounded on the door and demanded he open it. When he did open it, the woman rushed in, grabbed a violin and broke it over the man’s head, according to the report.
Police arrived on scene to find the woman hiding under the bed. Officers gathered the man’s blood-stained clothing for evidence and identified areas of fresh blood around the house, reports state.
The woman denied she had engaged in any type of physical or violent behavior toward the man when questioned by police.
She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
