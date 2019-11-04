TRAVERSE CITY — A man who said he was "just trying to make music" ended up in jail for domestic assault after a woman rammed her SUV into the storage unit he was in.
Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a disturbance shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Security Storage on Barlow Street and found a man sitting on a bed in his storage unit with his legs and feet on a woman, who was on the ground next to the bed, holding her down, Capt. Chris Clark said.
Deputies reported the 52-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman were uncooperative, but they were able to determine the woman drove her 2008 Ford Escape into the cinderblock wall of the storage unit while the man was inside. The woman said the man struck her in the face multiple times, according to Clark.
Deputies said the woman, who was on probation from a conviction in Leelanau County, was "heavily intoxicated." No preliminary breath test was done, but the woman consented to a blood test. Results of the test were not available Monday, but officers arrested the woman on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and took her to Grand Traverse County jail.
The man said he was "trying to make music" in his storage unit when the woman tried to force her way in, Clark said. An argument ensued and the fight turned physical, according to Clark. The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and taken to jail.
Clark could not confirm what the relationship was between the man and woman. Clark also was not sure if the man was living in the storage unit, but he said reports showed an address for the man on Eighth Street.
