Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&