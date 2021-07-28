TRAVERSE CITY — A major sewer transmission main leak that prompted a water-contact advisory at a popular local beach still seeps up through the ground as workers prepare to literally unearth and fix the problem.
Workers continue around-the-clock efforts to vacuum into trucks untreated sewage coming up through the ground near the intersection of Parsons Road and Hastings Street in Traverse City. The leak is from a forced trunkline pipe that transports untreated sewage into Traverse City’s wastewater treatment plant from Acme and East Bay townships; authorities discovered the problem Monday evening.
Public sewer system customers in those townships are encouraged to conserve water usage and minimize the number of times toilets are flushed as a way to help workers prevent the constant flow of human waste from overwhelming them and spilling into a stormwater drain that empties into West Grand Traverse Bay.
Local health officials said water testing results from both Tuesday and Wednesday showed E. coli levels were within safe standards for swimming at Bryant Park, where Monday’s 200-gallon wastewater spill into the storm drain prompted the beach’s closure. Grand Traverse County Health Department lifted the water-contact advisory, confirmed spokesperson Emmy Schumacher.
Meanwhile, Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said work began Monday night when the leak was found and has continued ever since.
“Nobody likes to see sewage coming out of the ground,” he said.
Alger explained more vacuum-pump trucks are needed before the planned repair work is attempted. The plan remains to construct a temporary sewer line bypass for the damaged trunkline, followed by early-morning work to determine how bad the leak is and what’s needed to fix it.
The early-hours planned digging and repair efforts is between 3 and 6 a.m., when sewage flow rates are typically lowest. Any restriction on water flow into the township’s sanitary sewers throughout the repair efforts will be helpful, Alger said.
The line is owned and operated by the Grand Traverse County Board of Public Works, run by a board comprised of local township supervisors, a county commissioner, plus rural township and city representatives.
Expected costs associated with the emergency repair work remain unknown, Alger said.
“Nothing related to infrastructure is going to be cheap,” he said, adding such efforts often cost millions of dollars and this is a 24-hour ordeal.
The affected transmission line underwent maintenance just last year, Alger said, which area residents may remember caused traffic backups along U.S. 31 in East Bay Township. And county commissioners support the idea of tackling infrastructure upgrades, he said.
In fact, last week board Chairman Rob Hentschel sent a letter to Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth to request $20 million in state aid for Grand Traverse County to use as a coffer for 50 percent match grants to local municipalities for stormwater, water supply and both new and updated sanitary sewer systems.
“This match would entice new resilient infrastructure, repairing or replacing aging infrastructure, and encourage large scale activity and multi-municipality cooperation,” Henschel wrote.
He pointed to the potential improvement of the 14th Street corridor in Traverse City, an estimated $20 million effort, as an example of the type of project that could be funded.
“Recent flooding events have been exacerbated due to the ineffective storm water management system in the 14th Street area and has allowed storm water to repeatedly flood parts of Garfield Township and Traverse City, causing sewage to enter Grand Traverse Bay,” Hentschel said in his letter.
Alger said both county and city officials are determined to address the problem of heavy rainfall-spurred sewage overflows, no matter the expense.
“The cost is substantial to do these projects, but it’s worth it,” he said.
Other possible projects could include estimated $3.8 million capacity enhancements and upgrades at the Grand Traverse County Septage Treatment Facility, Alger said, or even extending water and sanitary sewer lines to undeveloped areas to serve the region’s needed housing and manufacturing growth.
Local water protection advocates agreed this sewer line leak and associated repairs make an ideal example of why their concerns continue regarding what they argue are widespread necessary improvements to aging infrastructure to prevent environmental degradation.
“This is not just Traverse City. This is an issue we have everywhere, particularly with infrastructure that is underground and not easily accessible,” said Christine Crissman, executive director of nonprofit Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
“If we are able to prevent these things from happening through regular maintenance, we should do that.”
She suspects emergency infrastructure repairs often cost more than regularly scheduled maintenance work, adding the latter offers better chances for decisions about whether to increase system’s volume capacities because of growth in population and the frequency of heavy downpours.
“With wastewater you don’t have a choice, you have to manage it,” Crissman said, as well as efforts to keep stormwater and sanitary sewer lines separated.
Dave Dempsey, senior advisor at nonprofit For Love of Water, said it’s definitely a troubling situation, “spawned by years of disinvestment in sewer and water at the federal and state level.”
