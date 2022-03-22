TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools and Interlochen Center for the Arts promised to collaborate more broadly in a settlement agreement that ended a lawsuit over an elementary school building.
On Monday, TCAPS trustees voted unanimously — with trustees Matt Anderson and Sue Kelly absent — to drop their appeal of a 13th Circuit Court decision and settle a lawsuit with Interlochen Center for the Arts over the Interlochen Community School building. ICA leased the building to TCAPS in the 1950s contingent on it being used for public school purposes, and it functioned as an elementary school for decades until it was closed in 2016.
Outside of potential uses for the building, a major part of the settlement established that ICA and TCAPS would continue to collaborate more broadly and regularly review and share resources.
“There’s a real benefit to those collaborations of all those types of programs that enrich the arts holistically in our community,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said. “And that just makes it a better place to live, work and play.”
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said the settlement’s promises of collaboration are part of a greater healing process in the relationship between TCAPS and ICA.
“We want to kind of hit reset and figure out how to be the best we can for the community and Interlochen is in the same boat,” Newman-Bale said.
Along with promises of mutually beneficial collaborations, ICA also agreed to not operate a charter or public school in the building through the 2028-29 school year. Following that school year, ICA would offer TCAPS the right of first refusal to operate a public school on the property before sponsoring or operating a charter or public school at the site.
The time frame seemed reasonable and aligns with ICA’s plans and focus for the next seven years, President Trey Devey said. There were also concerns about unintended consequences, such as impacts on enrollment in nearby schools, if a school were to open in the area sooner, Newman-Bale said.
In 2016, Interlochen Community School was closed on the suggestion of then-superintendent of TCAPS Paul Soma, due to its low enrollment and as part of an effort to save the district money.
The Interlochen community was devastated at the decision to close the school, said Marvin Radke, Green Lake Township supervisor. Radke and others in the township felt TCAPS trustees and administrators did not listen to the wants of the community at the time, he said.
ICA began the process of trying to reclaim the property and the building in 2020, which led to a civil lawsuit against TCAPS. In August 2021, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled on the lawsuit in favor of ICA, but TCAPS trustees appealed the court decision in mid-September.
The settlement that was voted on on Monday includes TCAPS dropping this appeal and recognizing Interlochen as the owner of the property and school.
With this litigation in the rearview mirror, Devey said he thinks the building will likely become a multi-purpose facility serving locals for the time-being.
This summer, ICA’s summer day camp for community children will be held in the building. Early education and after-school programs, classes for Interlochen students, civic services and events, joint programming with the Interlochen Public Library and arts classes for adults may also be housed in the facility.
ICA has also begun the process of figuring out the feasibility of housing a daycare in the building.
“Having this agreement in place with TCAPS was pretty important in terms of moving forward with really anything,” Devey said. “Now that this is behind us, we can accelerate that process.”
Radke said he’s glad the legal dispute is over, and he looks forward to seeing what ICA does with the building. A daycare would be a “huge asset” for the community, Radke said, as would other programming for youth and seniors and, eventually, a school for its growing population.
“I have every vote of confidence that ICA will hold true to its word to utilize that facility for the community, for the benefit of the community,” Radke said.
Heather Miller, a resident of Interlochen whose children attended Interlochen Community School, described the school’s 2016 closing as “frustrating.” Miller said she would be happy to see the building used in any capacity in which the local community could use it.
But, most of all, she wants it to revert back to its former state.
“I would love for it to be a school again,” Miller said.
In the years since the school closed, many have proposed ideas for how to use the building.
One proposal involved Green Lake Township partnering with Kingsley Area Schools to open a charter school, which was shot down by TCAPS, Radke said. Other uses included homeschool programming, SAT testing, meetings and some extracurricular activities.
Most recently, prior to the 2021-22 school year, TCAPS administrators and trustees discussed reopening the building to house Great Start Readiness Program classrooms or as a mask-optional school for families against the district-mandated mask policy.
Devey emphasized that both ICA and TCAPS are looking to fulfill their stated missions and create opportunities for their communities. The end of the lawsuit will mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next for both educational institutions, Devey said.
“To move beyond this legal dispute and have a resolution that we both feel good about, I think is is a positive,” Devey said. “This now clears the path for both of us to move forward.”
