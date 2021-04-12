TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 31 South near Franke Road that left multiple motorists injured.
Early traffic wreck investigation showed a Dodge Charger driven north by a 20-year-old Traverse City man struck a Buick Enclave driven by a 77-year-old Empire man who turned left into a business driveway, authorities said.
Emergency medical responders rushed the older man and his 78-year-old woman passenger to Munson Medical Center with serious injuries. The 20-year-old Traverse City man was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation, sheriff's officials said.
