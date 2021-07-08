TRAVERSE CITY — A 174-unit senior living facility is one step closer to construction after the Grand Traverse County Board gave its nod of approval to the project area.
A resolution passed by the county board on Wednesday also appointed two additional members to the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, as that agency is being asked to issue $60 million in tax-free revenue bonds to fund Meadow Valley Senior Living.
Board members are county jail Administrator Chris Barsheff and Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn, who live near the proposed development and will serve a limited role.
The facility is proposed for 30 acres of vacant farmland on North Long Lake Road in Garfield Township. It will have 70 independent living apartments, 20 of which are cottages; 60 assisted living units and 44 memory care units, said Michael DiCarlantonio, vice president of development for Wallick Communities, the company proposing to build Meadow Valley.
Plans are to begin construction in September with a completion date of January 2024, according to documents submitted by the company.
Roger Swets, bond counsel for the EDC, told commissioners that under federal law there are certain types of projects that can get tax-exempt financing, but the bonds must be issued by a public entity. The bondholders — not the developer — will benefit by not having to pay federal income tax on the interest earned on the bonds.
“So even though these bonds are going to be serving private purposes, to get this status under federal law they have to be issued by a public entity,” said Swets, who is with the Grand Rapids firm of Dickinson Wright.
Swets said the core reason for the creation of Economic Development Corporations in the 1970s was to assist private, non-governmental entities in taking advantage of this type of financing that is offered by the federal government. The bonds, also called private activity bonds, do not involve county finances and do not expose the county to any debt risk, he said.
The resolution was approved on a vote of 6-1, with Commissioner Brad Jewett voting against it.
“On the one hand it kind of gives a large developer an economic advantage over a lot of small independent developers that may not be able to take advantage of EDCs,” Jewett said.
Swets said some smaller projects have been financed through revenue bonds, such as the Children’s House Montessori School, but the benefits grow with bigger projects.
In addition to revenue bonds, the $83.6 million proposed development will use PACE financing through the state for projects that use renewable energy and are energy- and water-efficient.
Meadow Valley was given preliminary approval by the Garfield Township Board under the name Oakleaf Village, which has since changed, DiCarlantonio said.
DiCarlantonio said the facility will create 59 jobs. Commissioner Penny Morris asked how those jobs would be filled in today’s market that has employers competing for workers.
“I know you’re creating jobs, but a lot of the jobs that I perceive you might be creating, for example, the Grand Traverse Pavilions is having a really tough time filling CNA positions, because we don’t have workforce housing,” Morris said.
DiCarlantonio said the problem is not unique to Traverse City and the company has a plan to combat that by paying all of its workers a wage of at least $15 per hour by 2023.
“We are trying to progress that to 2022,” he said.
Some of the units would be priced for lower income residents, but others would range from $5,000 to $7,000 per month for memory care and assisted living units, which includes all medical care, DiCarlantonio said.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who serves on the EDC board, questioned whether the lower income units would at some point revert back to market value.
Affordable housing developments often have to enter into a 15-year land use restriction during which time rents have to remain affordable, DiCarlantonio said.
“Since this isn’t necessarily an affordable housing community that provides housing below market rate, it may expire when the bonds are repaid,” he said. “And right now we’re looking at an eight-year-term for the bonds.”
The family-run Wallick Communities was founded in 1966 and has operated senior living communities for more than for 35 years throughout the Midwest.
“Being the owner, operator, developer, contractor we take a holistic approach in terms of design, programming, levels of care and service that not only sustains the quality of life for our residents, but also improves it,” DiCarlantonio said.
Plans include an underground parking garage, walking trails and a bike path, pickleball courts, raised garden beds for residents to use, a pizza parlor, a pub, a movie theater, art and yoga studios, a fitness center, meditation rooms and business centers.
The property will be managed by Wallick Senior Housing, LLC, an affiliate company that will also provide 24-hour security and access to health care.
“We’re long-term owners of this property,” DiCarlantonio said. “We’re not looking to buy and flip.”
The company is not seeking tax abatement, he said, with the facility generating an estimated $420,000 in annual property taxes. By the time it is fully operational in 2026, the annual payroll will be an estimated $4.6 million, he said.
Traverse City was chosen as a location for the facility because market studies show the area has 37,000 people aged 65 and older, a number that has grown 40 percent since 2010 and is expected to grow by another 7,200 people by 2025, DiCarlantonio said. The market shows a demand for 700 independent living units, 450 assisted living units and 100 memory care units.
The next step for the facility is approval of the project plan by the EDC, which was expected to take place July 8. If approved, the plan will go to the county, where a public hearing will be held, followed by possible approval by the county board.
A public hearing also must be held by the Garfield Township Board, as well as approval for the project plan. Once those approvals are given the EDC can move forward with the issuance of the bonds, Swets said.
