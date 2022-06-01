TRAVERSE CITY — Critical infrastructure needs were No. 1 in a community survey that asked people how Grand Traverse County should spend $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents named infrastructure, and within that category there was support for funding construction of a new senior center, something that has been sought by local seniors and others for more than 20 years.
Also topping the list was workforce housing and mental and behavioral health services, with 23 percent and 21 percent respectively.
“There weren’t a lot of surprises with the survey,” said county Administrator Nate Alger. “I think the priorities the community ranked are what we are experiencing.”
The survey targeted people who live, work or own a business in the county, with the county receiving 1,841 responses representing all 13 townships, two villages and Traverse City.
Many of those who responded, 69 percent, are over 50 years old, about one third are between 20 and 49 years old, and less than 1 percent are less than 20.
Survey-takers were asked to rate eight broad categories in order from most to least important. Categories were workforce housing, mental and behavioral health services, public safety, childcare, infrastructure, small business and economic development, increasing the number of skilled workers and stabilizing the health care system.
Respondents were also asked to write in specific projects or programs they think should receive ARPA funding, with the senior center the No. 1 ask.
“This just reaffirms that the area wants to move forward with a senior center at the bay front,” said Jim Carruthers, president of the Senior Center Friends and former Traverse City mayor.
“We’re seeing a growing population and most of it is baby boomers and retirees moving here,” he said, adding the county’s focus should be on senior living and senior care.
“We need to start considering seniors as our No. 1 priority,” he said.
A six-member committee made up Alger, Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn and two county and two city elected officials met recently for the first time to try and come up with a funding solution for building the center.
Another 5 percent of those who wrote in their responses said Northern Lakes Community Mental Health should get funding, with another 5 percent naming Mount Holiday, a community nonprofit ski and recreation resort, as a candidate for funding.
Alger said he’s not sure why Mount Holiday garnered so many answers.
Federal ARPA money is to be used to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county set up a 15-member advisory committee made up of community leaders who represent several sectors of the Grand Traverse area and four county administrators.
An agenda for Wednesday’s county board meeting shows that a study session will be set to discuss the results.
The next step in the process is for the GTC Board of Commissioners to identify its top priorities and and funding levels for each. Alger said the board may use recommendations from the ARPA committee or they may have their own ideas.
Public sessions will be held in July to get public input on those set priorities.
In August there will be an open application period for community projects looking for funding, as well as more public input sessions.
Applications will be presented to the board in October, with board approval expected in November.
Public Sector Consultants was hired last year to lead the county through the process of spending ARPA funding.
