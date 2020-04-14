TRAVERSE CITY — The names of five semifinalist candidates in the Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent search have been announced.
The slate of candidates includes current TCAPS Associate Superintendent Jame McCall, a pick some community members questioned since former Superintendent Ann Cardon left the district in October. The vocal critics worry that McCall played a role in Cardon's unexpected departure 78 days on the job.
Other candidates include Rosalie Daca, Mark Daniel, Dina Rochelea and John VanWagoner. Daniel and VanWagoner are the only two candidates with superintendent experience, currently leading the McLean County Unit District 5 in Illinois and Alpena Public Schools, respectively.
TCAPS Board of Education President Sue Kelly released a statement thanking the trustees for "their thoughtful consideration of the candidates and for their input at each step of the process."
"We are now looking forward to speaking with the candidates and learning more about them during their virtual interviews," Kelly said.
Interviews are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 25. Finalists will be selected and brought back for a second interview May 11 and 12.
