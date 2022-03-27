EAST JORDAN — Last year the East Jordan Middle School Shoe Club lassoed the sun for a solar project. This year its members are going to do something a bit more down to Earth.
The Shoe Club partnered with the elementary school garden to enhance it and make it more impactful for kids, said teacher, club founder and mentor Matt Hamilton.
The multi-faceted project, called Seed to Salad, will update the current garden with new composting at both the the elementary school and high school, build an indoor greenhouse area and a hoop house, and improve the outdoor garden/classroom space.
“We’ve talked about a couple of things (to plant) — all kinds of things — and our goal is to teach kids how to grow plants and (how to take care) of a garden. I know a lot of the things that we’ll grow will be used in our cafeterias — carrots, lettuce, cucumbers,” said club mentor senior Jyade Fazio.
The group is in its second decade of carrying out projects of mind and muscle that benefit the school and community.
Last year the club acquired and placed a series of solar panels at the school.
Seed to Salad plans to include students from every grade level, Hamilton said, and expand gardening programs currently hamstrung by Michigan weather.
The improvements will extend the growing season as well as utilize the food and paper waste from the cafeteria and classrooms as compost.
Seventh grader Taryn Lent said the Seed to Salad project will have “... a huge impact on kids, on their education.”
“You have to be really conscious of the season, and of when you’re going to plant,” said freshman Elke Knauf. “You need to know … when your soil is just right … of what plants go right with what soil you have. You need to know the weather, what plants need more sun, and what plants get strong during different seasons.”
Hamilton said the importance of vegetables and healthy eating will be incorporated into the curriculum through partnership with Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.
Lessons will include Indigenous gardening practices and food ways; Anishinaabek plant names and usage through bilingual signage; and gardening and agriculture concepts that integrate with math, science, art, health and physical education.
The collaboration of adults, student mentors and kitchen staff aims to grow valuable life skills like teamwork, patience, communication and presentation skills — as well as teach healthy habits by encouraging time outdoors and healthy food options.
Students will also present their project to several organizations, write grants and organize a crowdfunding campaign — all pointed at a goal to raise $75,000 by April 22.
“The Shoe Club is all about giving back to the community,” said Mailey Hamilton, a junior. “With this project we’re just trying to get elementary schoolers more involved in the garden, and we’re hoping, also, to inspire our community.”
The response of the community over the years has helped to make the Shoe Club a success, Matt Hamilton said.
“This project is a huge undertaking and we cannot do it by ourselves. We are relying on our community to help us,” he said. “We will set an example for our community and hope to inspire others to grow gardens and learn more about healthy eating.”
To support the East Jordan Public School Shoe Club’s ongoing project, go to: shoeclub.org/ej-seed-to-salad
Checks (made out to the school) can be mailed to: East Jordan Middle/High School, Attn: Matt Hamilton, 101 Maple St., East Jordan, MI 49727.
