KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Board of Education voted to officially instate a safety committee following community comments about security at school buildings.
The Kingsley school board formed an unofficial safety committee that met Aug. 31 after a few community members spoke at a public board meeting about their concerns for the security of the district’s buildings.
Then, at their Monday meeting, board of education trustees voted unanimously, with board president Beth Lajko absent, to officially approve the safety committee.
Lajko left part-way through the meeting because of a personal emergency.
The safety committee met Aug. 31 to gather facts and determine the actual need for such a committee, trustee Tony Temple said.
At that meeting, some community members attended and committee members had a good discussion, Temple said. In the end, they determined that the committee should continue to meet.
Tina Schelich, a parent in the audience at Monday’s meeting, had spoken at a previous board meeting and expressed her concerns about the security of Kingsley’s school buildings.
Schelich said she attended the Aug. 31 meeting of the safety committee and was happy that her concerns were discussed and the committee asked for her input.
“It made me feel like someone heard and listened, because it seems others are just waiting for three minutes to be up and for us to sit down,” she said, referring to the three minutes that community members have for public comment.
While she was happy with the contents of the Aug. 31 meeting, Schelich said she was disappointed with the email response she received afterward from Lajko. That response included information about Kingsley standardized test scores, which were unrelated to her safety concerns, Schelich said.
The Aug. 31 meeting also generated some requests for the school board and Kingsley administration, Temple said.
For one, the committee requested that Superintendent Keith Smith reach out to Traverse City Area Public Schools about the safety assessment that TCAPS is conducting this fall. In July, TCAPS trustees voted to hire Secure Education Consultants to conduct a broad, sweeping assessment of the district’s infrastructure, policies and training.
Temple said the Kingsley security committee also would like their district to receive such an assessment of its security. He added that the committee would like an outside entity — not the school district or local law enforcement — to conduct that assessment to avoid any bias.
Members of the security committee also would like to bring more Kingsley staff, such as the Kingsley facilities director and district principals, to attend their meetings, Temple said. He mentioned having the county sheriff attend their meetings, too.
Lajko added that athletic coaches and staff in the transportation department also should be included because they see kids outside of school as well, but still under the district’s supervision.
Trustee Max Anderson added that the board also should reach out to the district’s building administrators to see if they have any “quick fixes” in mind that would improve the district’s safety and security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.