MELROSE TOWNSHIP – A twin-engine airplane crashed in Melrose Township, just east of Boyne City, on Monday afternoon, according to a news release on Monday night from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department.
The plane’s two occupants both died in the crash -- pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, and his passenger, Corbin Dennis Kennedy, 21, police said.
According to the release, Yott was flying a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air and was en route to Boyne City airport. At about 1:28 in the afternoon, the airplane went off radar. The remains of the plane were found in a wooded area west of Romaniak Road.
The plane was located with the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter flown in from Lansing.
The crash is the second fatal plane crash to occur in Charlevoix County in the past three days. On Saturday afternoon, a commuter plane en route to Beaver Island also crashed, killing four of the five occupants on board.
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal body which investigates plane crashes, were already in Charlevoix County investigating the Saturday crash.
Both agencies were notified of the second crash and are responding to the scene, the sheriff’s department said.
