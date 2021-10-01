TRAVERSE CITY — A new program at Northwestern Michigan College lets military veterans use their active duty sea service as credit toward a degree in the Great Lakes Maritime Academy.
The academy’s Military Veterans Program will allow student veterans to transfer sea service and training they completed while on active duty into the academy’s engine officer program, instead of having to repeat that required training while at the academy.
Students in the Maritime Academy can enroll in two bachelor degree programs — deck officer or engineering officer, but the academy needs to attract more engineers to keep up with the demand, said Jerry Achenbach, superintendent.
The new program is expected to improve recruitment to the academy’s engineering program. More credentialed engineers will also help the merchant marine industry, whose workforce is aging, Achenbach said.
Under the GI Bill, veterans can get benefits to help them pay for college for up to 36 months, which means their benefits will expire before they can complete a four-year degree. They may then have borrow money or use up their savings to graduate, Achenbach said.
“The program is a great thing for the veterans, it’s a great thing for the academy,” Achenbach said. “It’s also a great thing for the industry.”
About 5 percent of students at NMC are veterans or active duty military, according to information at its website. The college for several years been ranked in the top five of military-friendly community colleges in the nation by Military Times magazine — the last three years in the No. 2 spot.
Students who have served in the military bring skills, training and maturity with them, which makes them attractive to the maritime industry, Achenbach said.
The MVET program provides a path for members of the military to integrate into the maritime industry, Coast Guard Capt. Bradley Clare said in a press release.
“The Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center is very committed to ensuring the success of our transitioning military members,” said Clare, who recently approved the program at the American Merchant Marine Veterans annual convention.
Scott Herzberg is NMC’s point of contact for Military & Veterans Services, which helps veterans with financial aid applications, housing, transportation and more.
When people leave the military they may find their sense of purpose or sense of belonging is no longer there, Herzberg said. College creates a new sense of purpose for them, he said.
“In this case it’s really great for veterans for their military service to be further validated,” Herzberg said.
The program will also save veterans time and money, and will go a long way in helping vets achieve the maritime degree, he said.
Achenbach said the MVET program is the result of more than four years of work involving several faculty and staff members and USCG officials.
Jim Weakley, president of the Lake Carriers’ Association, a trade group representing the U.S.-flag Great Lakes cargo fleet, echoed the importance of the MVET program to the shipping industry.
“Our commitment to veterans should not end with their service,” Weakly said. “We need to honor their time in uniform and expedite their transition to good paying jobs ... Our national security, homeland security and economic security will continue to benefit from their skills and work ethic.”
The program will be in place at least until 2026, the press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.