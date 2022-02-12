TRAVERSE CITY — Schools across the region counted their students for the second time this school year.
Every school year, schools count their student enrollment in October and February and those numbers go into a calculation that determine the amount of funding schools receive from the state. In that calculation, the number from October count day is weighted 90 percent and the number from February count day is weighted 10 percent.
In October, Traverse City Area Public Schools had tallied nearly 100 fewer students than the year before, bringing their total student enrollment in the district to 8,937. On Wednesday, the district counted 8,846 students, about 91 students down from the beginning of the year.
Students have left TCAPS for a variety of reasons, most of which seem to be related to COVID, TCAPS Communication Director Ginger Smith. Some parents pull their students and opt for homeschooling instead, she said, while others may have moved from the area.
One cluster Smith said she noticed while reviewing the school’s data was that 16 students graduated mid-year at TCAPS.
While the difference between October and February at TCAPS was small compared to their overall population, and Smith said there are always concerns about student enrollment dropping.
At the beginning of the year, Elk Rapids tallied 1,206 students, just over 40 fewer students than last year. For February count day, that enrollment number dropped by another 17 students to 1,189.
Brown said that, in her experience, Elk Rapids usually sees about 10-20 students leave from October to February count day, so the number is within normal range, but she will still seek to understand why those students left.
“I always have concerns about drops,” Brown said.
Five students graduated from an alternative education program, but other than that, Brown is unsure why the losses are happening as of right now. She said she will continue to investigate that element and see why the students who left did and try to address some of the controllable factors.
At the beginning of the year, Kingsley Area Public Schools tallied 1,548 students, up from 1,514 last year, placing them within nine students of their all-time peak, Superintendent Keith Smith said in October.
At their February count day, Kingsley saw a decrease of 18 students from the beginning of the year.
Usually Kingsley would see a loss of about 10 students between count days. But Smith said he is not worried about the larger decrease, especially because of the increase of students Kingsley saw at the beginning of the year.
The dip is likely because of parents opting into Kingsley with school of choice, then deciding to opt-out mid-year after realizing some of the struggles of school of choice, Smith said.
October count day results showed Suttons Bay public schools were up a few students, going from 615 students to 622 in the past year. Superintendent Casey Petz said his school district saw their student population grow another 2-5 percent between count days, where they usually experience a dip in enrollment that size.
Petz said he attributes the growth to the school district’s virtual school offerings, which offers parents the flexibility they may be looking for across the region, and to their increasingly better retention rates for students in the area.
“Our strategy has never been … to grow by 10, 20, 30 percent,” Petz said. “It was just kind of that slow, steady growth.”
The numbers tallied on actual count day are preliminary. Schools have up to 45 calendar days to count students who were absent or suspended during count day, but school officials say they don’t typically fluctuate much in that timeframe.
