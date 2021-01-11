TRAVERSE CITY — The outbreaks are gone, but area school districts saw a small spike in COVID-19 cases during the first week of 2021.
For the first time since late September, no districts within the five-county region were either listed among new outbreaks or ongoing outbreaks on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard. Ten districts, however, reported at least one positive school-associated COVID-19 case last week.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials confirmed seven cases in the first five days back to school — two at Central High School, two at Central Grade School and one each at West Middle as well as Long Lake and Westwoods elementary schools. Central High has reported 12 cases since the beginning of the school year, the most in the district. West Senior High has had eight followed by Silver Lake Elementary with six.
Benzie Central Schools was the only other district to report multiple cases, one at Betsie Valley Elementary and two at the high school.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools announced Friday a positive case at Traverse City St. Francis High School, bringing the total for the school year to 11 at St. Francis and 19 overall for the district.
Single cases were also reported at Elk Rapids, Buckley, Frankfort-Elberta, Glen Lake, Kalkaska and Kingsley.
The MDHHS releases information on new and ongoing school outbreaks at 3 p.m. every Monday.
