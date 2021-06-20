TRAVERSE CITY — As graduation season comes to a close, one Traverse City school rises above all others when counting the number of years graduates have graced its doorways.
That winner is not one building, but a series of buildings that for 144 years have continuously occupied a Central Neighborhood city block.
Today the home of Central Grade School — the oldest standing building — dates back to 1922. But the first school built between Seventh and Eighth, and Pine and Wadsworth Streets opened in 1877. The structures themselves have come and gone, but thousands of high school, junior high and grade school students have grown from childhood to young adulthood on that land.
For some families, Central roots run particularly deep. Dan Coulter’s mother attended Central for both junior and senior high school. He and his brother attended grade school there, as do his children. Karl Keene went to junior high at Central, and both of his parents and one grandparent graduated high school from Central buildings.
Those earlier graduates most likely participated in the “Swing Out,” a cherished tradition of juniors leading seniors onto the shaded north lawn.
“Our teachers allowed us to pull our chairs up to the windows and quietly watch the graduation ceremony unfold before us. Juniors ushered the graduates to white wooden chairs under “The Pines!” What an inspiration as the classes passed by us, the choir sang, and the speakers spoke. We envisioned ourselves in a few years doing the same. That building, that block of land are, indeed, beloved,” Cinda Kinney Simmons recalled.
Which grade and in which building someone went to school at Central totally depends on what year they attended. Between 1877 and 1886, students flowed through the hallways of a two-story building, wood frame with a light brick veneer. It faced Seventh Street, and was joined by a new, light-brick school in 1886. The original structure eventually was moved to the southwest corner of the property and used for meetings.
A four-room east wing was added in 1893, with an identical west wing added in 1896. Wooden portables were erected in back of the school in 1914 and 1916. In 1922 what is now the oldest part of the school still standing was added to the east wing, a three-story structure featuring the still much-used Lars Hockstad Auditorium.
In 1934 a raging fire rushed through the school, leaving only the 1922 addition standing. Luckily the fire struck at night, and no one was injured. The two-story section that now graces the west side of the Central complex opened in 1937.
For many years Central served kindergarten through 12th grade. Then in 1959 the new Traverse City Central High opened up on Milliken Drive, and in 1970 the junior High moved to a new building on West Silver Lake Road. Since 1970 Central has been an elementary building, at times hosting specialty programs such as Montessori and Talented and Gifted classes.
After the junior high students left in 1970, the third floor of the 1922 building was closed, and it remains so today. For decades students have, somewhat surreptitiously, climbed to the top of the building’s open, three-story staircase. From there they peek through windows at long-abandoned hallways and rooms, which at least until fairly recently still held scattered chairs and other paraphernalia. One result of such curiosity is a ghost story tied to the 1934 fire.
The legend holds that a janitor perished in the smoky halls of that long-ago blaze (although in truth no one was hurt in the fire). And if students are lucky (or unlucky?) enough, they can glimpse him trying to clean up those abandoned rooms.
Actual memories of Central are cherished by thousands of former students. One of those is Mary Brown-McChrystal. She started kindergarten there in 1957, and her first Central memory involves literally getting lost in a swirl of iconic 1950s poodle skirts. She recalls the experience as having been surreal.
“My mother worked as a nurse. She arranged with my next door neighbor, seventh grader Kathy Shannon, to walk me home after school. I waited in the main hallway and spotted Kathy in a crowd of kids. It became obvious that she had forgotten her promise to walk me home (something for which she was later very sorry). Although shy, I ventured out into the packed corridor to catch Kathy. I became engulfed in a swirling sea of crinoline petticoats and poodle skirts. I was surrounded by saddle shoes and big flannel skirts and fluffy crinoline slips as all the older kids rushed for the doors, calling out to their friends and complimenting each other’s first-day-of-school outfits.
I was shorter than all the junior high and high school kids, so I couldn’t see past the voluminous skirts to find Kathy’s face in the crowd. The halls emptied out just as quickly as they had filled and I found myself alone in the abandoned school. I went back and sat by the kindergarten door, closed now and dark inside. Even my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Johnson, had gone home. A little while later a very nice man stumbled upon me sitting in the empty hallway. He asked my name, took my hand, and told me he knew my dad and would call him right away to come get me. The very nice man was Mr. Evans, principal of Central Grade School,” recalled Brown-McChrystal.
1968 ninth-grade Central graduate Nita Send conjures up a different iconic skirt — the mini-skirt. Wear one of those skirts too short, she recalled, and you would be sent to the office.
In 2021, Central fifth graders pass by that office, and still get “clapped out” by the younger students on their last day at Central Grade School. Soon they will depart for middle school.
The graceful pines of Seventh Street are once again wishing Central graduates well.
