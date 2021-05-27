MANCELONA — The Mancelona-based Au Sable Institute equips youth and adults with the knowledge and inspiration to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to give nature a boost.
The faith-based Institute since 1979 has provided young people field-based conservation education in Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Each year more than 3,000 local public and parochial K-12 students take part in the Institute’s Restoration Ecology for Young Students program. The institute broadens conservation efforts this summer to include area houses of worship.
A $125,000 Planet Award from Consumers Energy Foundation supports REYS through 2024. Funding allows the Institute to engage 3,600 young people in the planting of 30,000 native species at 30 northern Michigan habitat restoration sites.
Year-long REYS projects for fifth through eighth grade classes task students with selecting a site within their own watershed. They study land use, ecology issues and native plants and design and implement restoration.
“They learn what happens on land happens to water,” said Au Sable’s Environmental Education Coordinator Paul Wiemerslage.
Wiemerslage said young people understand sustainability issues afflicting the planet.
“They’re crying out for a way to help,” he said. “We, as older people, are fed by the hope they provide us.”
Schools currently taking part in REYS include Traverse Heights Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary in Elk Rapids, Alba Public School in Alba, Courtade Elementary in Traverse City and Traverse City Christian.
Traverse City Christian Elementary Principal Sacha Standfest said the school’s fifth grade REYS students gain valuable knowledge and appreciation for the area ecosystem.
“I see our students taking away a desire to be creative keepers,” she said. “It teaches them the process of keeping the area and restoring it to the best of our ability.”
This month the Au Sable Institute pilots an initiative empowering local congregations to think and act creatively in caring for the Earth within their own space.
Sacred Grounds-Northern Michigan is a partnership between the Institute and the National Wildlife Federation. It’s supported by a $20,000 grant from the Frey Foundation. Funds help bring north the program which proved successful in building healthier communities and ecosystems in Toledo, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
“The Bible says the created world is good and has value — and Christians are called to preserve it,” said Institute Director Jon Terry. He added, “People of faith want to be part of this restoration.”
Area churches involved in the pilot are Presbyterian Church of Traverse City, First Congregational Church in Traverse City, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Traverse City, Coldsprings Christian Fellowship in Kalkaska, Mancelona United Methodist and Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Williamsburg.
Participating congregations each receive $1,500 to purchase native plants and receive technical support to install native gardens on their property.
For Archangel’s congregation, Sacred Grounds is a seamless fit. Before completing their new building a year ago, the congregation developed a community garden at the site.
“Our goal is to tell people about God’s love through ecology and the many ways God’s love manifests to us,” said Parish Priest Ciprian Streza.
The Au Sable Institute operates its place-based programs from its 100-acre Great Lakes Campus situated along the Antrim/Kalkaska county border and its Pacific Rim Campus on Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, WA. It offers university-level environmental education in partnership with 50 Christian colleges in addition to K-12 programs.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Au Sable Institute’s habitat restoration initiatives or other education opportunities may call Paul Wiemerslage at 231-587-8686.
