TRAVERSE CITY — The funding forecast for K-12 education in Michigan is looking rather grim, according to state officials and educators.
Word came down last month that school districts could see reductions of revenue upward of 25 percent, but recent projections have the per-pupil foundation allowance being slashed somewhere between $650 to $700. Currently, most school districts receive $8,111 per student.
Although $650-$700 mark is far from the $2,000 per-pupil cut Sen. Wayne Schmidt previously cited, such a decrease could cripple some school districts across the state.
Schmidt, the Republic representative from Grand Traverse County and chairman of the K-12 funding subcommittee, said the 25 percent figure he cited was high but that districts should prepare for the worst.
“There’s no way around it. There’s going to be cuts to the per-pupil foundation,” Schmidt said.
Officials during a Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference in Lansing last month determined the state’s School Aid Fund will lose $1.2 billion because of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. More losses are expected during Michigan’s 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, state officials predict.
Local school districts are preparing for what could be a major budget shortfall.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials discussed the matter at length during the May 14 board of education meeting, and are expected to revisit the issue Monday at the June 8 board meeting.
Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said in May that the district is “working to figure out the impact of the pandemic on the state’s financial health and capabilities,” while predicting school districts should expect a loss in state aid next fiscal year as well
Pavelka said once the state reveals its budget for the coming fiscal year, TCAPS staff can more accurately map out the district’s finances over the next two to three years.
TCAPS Associate Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill said the district received approximately $1 million from the federal government as part of the CARES Act and will receive another $2.4 million in 2021 from the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District as part of the distribution of the ISD’s fund balance.
Thomas-Hill told the board in May that leaving positions open that become vacant by retiring staff and other positions that have not yet been filled could save the district between $200,000 and $300,000. They are also working to identify other areas that she believes could reduce costs by another $100,000.
Finding places here and there to cut might not be enough. TCAPS stands to lose more than $6.3 million from their budget with a $650 per-pupil cut. The district’s fund balance, which is the amount of cash on hand, is at $8.6 million, Thomas-Hill said.
Linda Bielecki, TBAISD chief financial officer, said ISD staff is working with officials from the 16 districts it oversees, but they are doing so half-blind because no “formal word” on the School Aid Fund has been handed down. Bielecki said it will depend on what fiscal years take the financial hit.
“If this hits in the current fiscal year, there’s little time left to react,” she said. “If it’s next year, districts might have a little more planning time. But this has the potential to tip some districts over the scales into a deficit district.”
Kingsley Area Schools likely will not be one of those districts as it sits on a 32 percent, or $4 million, fund balance. Superintendent Keith Smith said the district already built a preliminary budget accounting for a $500 per-pupil cut.
Smith said Kingsley is prepared to “batten the hatches and weather the storm” by dipping into that $4 million reserve.
“People talk about that rainy day fund, but there’s always that discussion about what constitutes rain,” Smith said. “I think we all can agree at this point that it’s raining and it’s time to spend into it.”
Smith’s hand was forced in 2012 when he had to make more than $1 million in cuts because of a $687 per-pupil reduction. Smith said school districts just had to “take it on the chin,” but he’s slightly more optimistic this time around because he expects the money to “flow back into the schools” when revenue and the economy rebound.
“As much as I’d like to bang my fist on the desk and say they have to come up with a way to fund schools — and they do — but unfortunately in the middle of a pandemic, I don’t see how that can happen,” Smith said.
