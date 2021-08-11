FRANKFORT — Jeff Tousley will have a fully staffed district by the time Sept. 7 rolls around. But getting there was challenging.
The superintendent of Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools said it wasn’t too long ago when a call would go out for teachers and he would get — on average — 50 to 60 applicants. Now Tousley is lucky if he gets five or six resumes on his desk.
“For some, you might not even get that five,” he said. “In other areas, you’re going to get even less.”
The United States, and particularly Michigan, is in the middle of a worsening teacher shortage.
Federal data released for several years running shows decreasing numbers of students enrolling in teacher preparation programs in Michigan, dropping more than 75 percent since 2008 — the second worst in the nation. The Michigan Education Association also reported that 20 percent of teachers are leaving the profession within five years.
Tousley said some leaving the profession simply “had enough.”
“The last couple of years have been really difficult,” he said. “For some of those people that had the option, they left — and that’s OK. But trying to fill those holes when the number of applicants that come across isn’t very high is a real challenge.”
Finding support staff is an issue as well.
Tousley said he will have enough bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, teacher aides and paraprofessionals to start the year, but he admitted he won’t have much backup if — and when — some of those employees are out sick or gone for extended periods of time.
Frankfort is not the only school district facing that problem.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said the needs on the support staff level have been an issue for the last several years, and it is only getting worse. VanWagoner said TCAPS is in “desperate need” of people to fill those roles and will even do on-the-spot interviews at the central office building for those interested.
“Those are the folks that really make our school run,” VanWagoner said. “We are right on the cusp of not having enough to not run central services.”
TCAPS Executive Director of Human Resources Dr. Cindy Berck said they are exploring incentives and bonuses to attract candidates. TCAPS also pays a finder’s fee to its employees who encourage others to apply.
Berck called it a “full-court press” to generate more applicants.
“It’s not unlike what we’re hearing from other employers in the region,” Berck said.
Keith Smith, superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools, said his district is always hiring support staff, which can be done year-round. Bringing teachers on board midyear is more difficult, he said.
Superintendents can slot a long-term substitute teacher into an open faculty slot until a qualified candidate can be hired. But that might not happen January or even the following summer.
“Our subs are fantastic, but there certainly is no substitution for a college graduate who studied that particular area and studied education to teach your kids,” Smith said. “We’ve all had to do it, but it is discouraging to start the year like that.”
More and more school districts are in the difficult position of starting the school year in that less-than-ideal position.
Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown said some of that comes down to the negative narrative about working in education. That steers some people away from it, she said.
“Education is a tough job,” Brown said. “We get into this to work with kids and give back because of what we were given in school. But when you have so many competing forces — parents, politics, finances, paperwork — it’s very stressful.”
The passion for the job must be nurtured and rewarded. That could reverse the trend, Brown said.
“There is nothing I could see myself doing other than working in education, and that’s despite all the changes and challenges,” Brown said. “It all comes down to the kids. If we can collectively reinforce that message, I think that will change things.”
