TRAVERSE CITY — Take 75 percent of the 90 percent and 10 percent from last school year. Then, take 25 percent of the 90 percent and 10 percent from this school year.
Mix those two together, and school district officials will know how much funding they can expect in state aid. Well, kind of.
The formula might sound confusing and convoluted, which is it. But it is also simple and straightforward.
In an effort to account for the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic placed on schools in the last 11 months, the Michigan Department of Education made changes to how school state aid funding is calculated. Districts receive a set amount of money for each student in the system. That per-pupil foundation allowance is $8,111 for most area school districts.
School districts must report to the state how many students they have, thus allowing the state to accurately distribute the per-pupil funding. That figure is based on a student attendance blend of two days — known as Count Days — during the school year: the first Wednesday in October and the second Wednesday in February. Ninety percent of the funding is based on the October Count Day from that school year and 10 percent of the February Count Day from the previous year.
Lost yet? Just wait.
Funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year is now based on what MDE officials are calling a “super blend” — student enrollment from last school year will account for 75 percent of the per-pupil funding, and enrollment from this school year will account for the other 25 percent.
The goal is to provide stability to what has been a volatile enrollment market during the pandemic with the majority of the funding based on figures pre-COVID school shutdowns.
MDE Spokesperson Bill Disessa said there are still some questions regarding the Feb. 10 Count Day because the 2022 state budget is not finalized, which likely isn’t to come until September. Disessa said the MDE does not know if the spring count will feed into another super blend or return to the normal formula.
Superintendents continue to keep an eye on enrollment, and many schools in the area are trending upward with more seats filled — both in person and virtually.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said there was an increase of students — well over 100 — who came into the district after the first semester. VanWagoner attributed that to families moving to Traverse City because of an improved housing market and others returning after going to a different district for the semester while the pandemic moved into its second wave.
Count Day is important, but VanWagoner said it is not the most important thing right now as educators try to fight off learning loss and make up for lost instruction time.
“We’re more concerned about our kids being in school every day and not just a single day in the spring,” he said.
Suttons Bay Public Schools officials planned for an enrollment drop for the 2020-21 school year, but Superintendent Casey Petz said the district is up about 50 students to 628 as of Thursday.
Petz said there were some move-ins and families staying in their second homes because Traverse City had a low COVID-19 numbers. The district’s well-established virtual program is the biggest reason, Petz said. Suttons Bay’s virtual learning platform, which has been around for 10 years, increased by 100 in the fall.
“That’s a huge difference from most other school districts out there,” Petz said. “They might have a virtual school, but it’s not a staff dedicated just to that.”
Northport Public Schools is an out-of-formula school district, which means that its funding it not based on enrollment figures because the local tax revenue is more than what the state would guarantee.
Superintendent Neil Wetherbee said he only reports numbers on Count Day because the district is legally required to by the state.
Northport enrollment spiked in the fall by about 20 students, which is hefty jump for a district that usually hovers in the 130s. He expects those numbers to drop back down to pre-COVID numbers, however. Wetherbee said he had a family with four students move back to Texas and another move back to Florida.
“I’m happy to be in a position where I had to lose students to get back to normal instead of having to count on gaining students to get back to normal,” he said.
Count Day is scheduled for Feb. 10.
