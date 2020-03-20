TRAVERSE CITY — Cars lined the roads and entrances of Traverse Heights Elementary. In them, families seeking help.
Volunteers and Traverse City Area Public Schools employees handed bags of food — breakfast for the following day and lunch along with other needed meals — through car windows and into waiting hands Wednesday, the first day such services were available.
The government-mandated closure of all K-12 district schools because of COVID-19 is having unintended consequences in many districts. But districts are working to mitigate those challenges — food insecurity being one of the biggest — by providing food, groceries and other items to the most needy families.
Many area students rely on the state’s free and reduced lunch program to provide them with meals every weekday and sometimes on the weekend.
That service has been in flux since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that all schools would close March 16 for the next three weeks.
TCAPS officials green-lit four schools — Traverse Heights, Long Lake and Blair elementary schools as well as East Middle School — to act as distribution centers for families and students in need. The practice is set to run until March 27 each weekday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Food will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis and no entrance to the buildings will be allowed. No ID proof of student enrollment is required.
Abby Jordan, the TCAPS homeless student liaison and Students in Transition Empowerment Program coordinator, said they had “very little reaction time” after Whitmer closed schools and TCAPS ordered employees to stay home. She said employees did a “serious push” Friday to collect resources, call around to food pantries and game plan how they would provide for students in need.
TCAPS employees are expected to return to work either Thursday or Friday.
“We’re kind of along for the ride here,” Jordan said.”It’s just hard to coordinate when you’re not around to problem solve and figure things out.”
Although TCAPS is offering meals at those four sites, Jordan is still concerned about how some people will get to those schools.
“Transportation is always the barrier for so many of our vulnerable families,” Jordan said. “Accessing that food is going to be difficult for many, but it’s better than nothing.”
Jordan said they are contemplating how to deliver meals to those families, and some have suggested using buses to turn their pick-up and drop-off routes into a delivery service.
While that and other ideas are being kicked around, members of the public are stepping up to deliver food and other necessities to those families.
Cathy O’Connor is a former teacher, principal and school board member as well as the president of Step Up Northern Michigan, a nonprofit that is a member of the Northwest Food Coalition. O’Connor is working with Jordan to provide services that TCAPS might not be able to.
Students can only receive services through TCAPS if their parents sign the necessary form, and O’Connor said there are many families that have not signed that form — leaving a segment of the population that is in need of help but not getting it.
“Traverse City has this picture of an angel-like place where we live, but there’s an under-serviced population that just isn’t seen by enough people for them to know what’s really going on,” O’Connor said.
The scramble to get service to students began Friday, O’Connor said, when they began reaching out to families and telling students to “load up as much as they want.”
“These kids need to eat,” O’Connor said.
More than 40 volunteers, including TCAPS Board of Education trustee Erica Moon Mohr, have been shopping for particular families in need and dropping off those items right at their door.
“I told them to reach back out if they needed anything,” Moon Mohr said. “I wanted them to know they’re not alone.”
Many of those students in need attend Traverse City High School, the district’s high school for at-risk and troubled youth. O’Connor said about 60 percent of the 160 students at TC High qualify as homeless and there are close to 450 such students in all of TCAPS.
“We have a very fragile population,” O’Connor said. “They are staying with a friend, an older sibling, a grandma, couch surfing. We’re putting the focus and attention on the most needy.”
Lance Morgan, principal at TC High, said they are developing a plan on how they will distribute resources from the school’s pantry. He’s heartened by the outpouring of support, but said the giving nature of the community has been happening for a “long, long time.”
“It’s unfortunate that this (COVID-19) is bringing it to the forefront,” Morgan said. “Our community has been unbelievably supportive and understanding that there are needs. They’re doing a great job of meeting those needs. We know there are several families in our community that are struggling with trying to figure out what they’re going to do.”
In Suttons Bay, meals are being made available for all students, not just those who qualify for free and reduced lunches.
Meals can be picked up at the school, and for those with transportation issues, the meals are delivered.
Samantha TwoCrow, title VI director for Indian Education at Suttons Bay Schools, is delivering to Native American children in Peshawbestown.
Along with the food, she is dropping off “boredom packets” she created that are geared toward Native children. They include worksheets, puzzles, crayons and Native American coloring books, much of which uses the Anishinaabe language.
“We really want to keep our Native students as engaged as possible,” TwoCrow said.
Patti Brandt Burgess contributed to this report.
