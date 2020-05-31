LELAND — The sun shone down on the far reaches of Leland Harbor, poking through gray clouds, as graduates from the class of 2020 gathered in Historic Fishtown to celebrate a senior year cut short.
The lone bright spot the sun provided Friday encapsulated what was a bittersweet moment for the 33 seniors, who would not experience the normal pomp and circumstance of graduation in their caps and gowns. Another casualty of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the seniors’ smiles hid behind facemasks as they held purple and gold foam pool noodles to make sure they kept the appropriate social distance. Others’ laughs beamed brightly.
Music blared from speakers and bubbles floated through the air past the graduates sitting on the tops and hoods of their cars.
Soon, dozens and dozens of well-wishers drove in a circle around them, honking their horns and yelling out congratulations — all to the cheers and applause of the people who came out to show their support.
The celebration might not have been perfect, it might not have been what those 33 looked forward to for four years — but at least it was something to celebrate the end of an era and the beginning of the next stage of their life.
“In the moment, it’s pretty sweet. But after this is over, it’s like, ‘Shoot, we’re still social distancing. We can’t do this every day.’ That’s the bitter part,” said senior Lizzy O’Neil.
O’Neil along with fellow seniors Ezra Dedenbach, Emmy Buhr, Andre Masse and Alanna Alfonseca tried to simply take in the moment as they watched car after car roll by. Buhr said no one really knew how to react to any of it. Nothing like this has happened before.
“I’m happy that we’re doing something, but ... I was always waiting to get to that real graduation day, and now I don’t get to do it,” she said. “In our own way, I guess we are.”
Dedenbach spent all 13 years of his education in Leland along with 15 of his fellow graduates. He said having class shut down in March wasn’t really an escape for him. Instead, he was isolated from what he called a “super tight-knit group.”
Friday was the closest he would get to an actual graduation, but he’s seen the previous commencement ceremonies the school holds, and he’s not sure there’s any comparison. Dedenbach said it is a substantial loss — the loss of a rite of passage.
“This is beyond just a one-person impact. This is not a small loss,” Dedenbach said. “This really sucks. Like, where we find ourselves, this really sucks. And we’ve all been going through it. We’ve all been losing these ties to each other.”
Dedenbach’s father, Marco, organized the event with several other parents after Leland Public School officials decided the liability and risk of hosting such an event outweighed what they could offer. Marco figured they could take the matter into their own hands and “make something happen.”
“I’ve been watching them go through the different stages of grief when big turmoil and big trauma like this happen,” Marco said. “You want to do something for your kid, but what can you really do in the middle of a pandemic?”
Parents worked with the health department, fire department and sheriff’s department to coordinate the event and make sure all proper precautions were taken. Marco, throughout the event and over the loudspeakers, continued to caution the students and others in attendance to practice good social distancing techniques, even while the graduates pulled out squirt guns and vintage Super Soakers.
April Priest, whose daughter Kaylee is a Leland senior, said they managed to put the event together in a little more than a week. She said the community response was amazing.
“I’ve always said it takes a village to raise a child, and it really does. The kids of Leland have a great village. The kids of Leelanau County have a great village. Everybody helps everybody.”
Upcoming graduations in northern Michigan
Traverse City Area Public Schools is planning senior walks through Traverse City West, Traverse City Central and Traverse City High on June 4, June 5 and June 13, respectively.
Each graduate can walk the halls one more time in his or her cap and gown and receive their diploma along with getting a professional graduation photograph taken. Families are then encouraged to take the “Commencement Cruise” to show off their diplomas and get some photos around town.
The amended plans are a far cry from the commencement ceremonies TCAPS hosts at Interlochen’s Center for The Arts’ auditorium that overlooks the shimmering waters of Green Lake.
West Principal Joe Esper called those some of “the most beautiful graduations” he’s seen, but he added that altering the graduation “doesn’t change anything about what those kids have accomplished and doesn’t change anything about where they’re going or what they’re going to do next.”
“That’s the part that bums me out the most, that these kids won’t get that moment,” he said. “What I see from a principal’s perspective and all the ups and downs these students go through — some have no struggles and some have a lot of struggles — that graduation moment is the one thing that they all have in common.”
Esper called the regular graduation a wonderful capstone to it all, adding that it’s difficult to see it disrupted.
“These kids walked in on a Friday not knowing it was their last day,” Esper said. “They walked out that door and didn’t realize it was the last time they were ever going to be in high school.”
TCAPS Board of Education Treasurer Matt Anderson’s only child, Macy, is a senior at Central. He said his family is disappointed to miss its “one and only chance at this,” but they understand that there is “a lot of hurt going on in the greater world.”
“Some days are better than others. Some days you grieve and you miss those things,” Anderson said. “We’ve just tried to do other things to celebrate this moment.”
Kingsley Area Schools officials are partnering with local church officials to create a hybrid ceremony of a regular graduation ceremony and a baccalaureate on the high school football field June 12.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said the event is open to only the graduates and the parents or immediate guardians. Attendance is optional, Smith said, and those who do come can walk the stage and receive a diploma.
Smith said the lack of a traditional graduation is “devastating.”
“While I can’t give them that, we can give them a comparable experience that I think people will enjoy,” he said. “It’s the best we can do.”
