TRAVERSE CITY — Several Traverse City schools were placed in secure mode because of a possible threat at Northwest Education Services, formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
The designation was lifted around 7 p.m. Monday.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien said a threat was made was made by a male juvenile who has been identified, though the name has not been released.
“We are working with the school and law enforcement to vet the threat and try to contain it,” O’Brien said.
John VanWagoner, superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools, said nearby schools were placed in safe mode as a precautionary measure.
“We decided to put the buildings in secure mode as we would if an unknown person was hanging around the outside of a building,” VanWagoner said. “At no time ever have we felt that our students are in danger at any time.”
Schools included Creekside School, which shares a campus with Northwest Education Services at 1101 Red Drive; Central Grade School at 301 Seventh St.; Traverse City West Middle School at 3950 Silver Lake Road; the Montessori School at 1009 S. Oak St.; and Traverse Heights at 933 Rose St.
Schools were tapped on the basis of their proximity to the NES campus or because they had satellite offices in their building.
TCAPS Director of Communications Ginger Smith said when a school is in secure mode, learning in the building continues, though all doors are locked and students do not go out for recess or other outdoor activities. Main entries with intercom systems are used to control who comes in or out of the building, she said.
A lockdown occurs when there is an active threat and is much more in-depth, Smith said.
Recent school shootings likely have parents and others on edge, but O’Brien said the protocol when a school is involved with a possible threat hasn’t changed.
“Any time we are dealing with our young children we are always extra cautious,” he said.
On May 24, 19 third- and fourth-graders and two teachers were fatally shot at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Another 17 people were wounded in the 77-minute attack that ended when a border patrol agent killed Ramos.
On Nov. 30 four students were killed by 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in Oakland County. Another seven people, including a teacher, were injured. Crumbley has been charged as an adult with homicide, terrorism and several other crimes.
Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were also arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to secure the gun used by their son in the killings.
