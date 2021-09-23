TRAVERSE CITY — The fall salmon run is on and it’s stacking up as bountiful for anglers who come from far and near for the adventure.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources ramped up patrols for the popular Betsie and Platte rivers to reduce violations during the chinook and coho run which attracts thousands of anglers annually, according to the agency. The department hopes to avoid a repeat of issues occurring in previous years at high-use access sites. In 2020 DNR conservation officers responded to hundreds of complaints from the area. They included illegal snagging, exceeding daily fish limits, cutting trees, illegal fires, trespassing and angler conflicts.
Angler infractions last year resulted in restricting fishing at the popular Betsie River Homestead Dam site in Benzie County to protect wild salmon populations.
“People are trying to access better fishing holes,” explained Lt. Joe Molnar, DNR district law supervisor for Northwest Michigan.
“But it all comes down to ethics.”
Although DNR access points provide legal river approaches, negligent anglers have endangered the Betsie Valley Trail. The 22-mile pathway stretching from Frankfort to Thompsonville features sections along the river.
“I have noticed fishermen scrambling down steep banks along River Road, ignoring posted signs or simply ignoring the erosion they are causing.” said Charlie Gregory, Betsie Valley Trail care coordinator.
“The repeated use has degraded the slope in several areas to the point where the edges of the trail are threatened by erosion.”
Molnar said the increase in the number of new anglers due to the COVID-19 escape to the outdoors hasn’t significantly increased problems.
“When people are starting out something new, they try to do everything right,” he said.
He advises anglers to know the rules and plan their fishing expeditions.
The 2021 Michigan Fishing Guide available online at michigan.govoutlines current regulations. Anglers may also find it helpful to access the DNR Mi-HUNT guide at mcgi.state.mi.us/mi-hunt/.
The interactive guide, while designed for hunters, can help anglers avoid trespassing on private property through its mapping of state and federal properties, recreation areas, trails.
Molnar suggests property owners post no trespassing signs to warn anglers. If problems occur, he advises landowners to call the DNR hotline at 800-292-7800.
Local conservation officers receive support from outside the region when needed.“We bring in officers from counties not experiencing fish runs to give the resource extra protection,” Molnar said.
Conservation officers are fully commissioned state law enforcement officers.
Anyone apprehended for illegally taking fish can be charged with a misdemeanor, lose their fishing license, serve jail time andface fines and costs.
The 2020 annual DNR Law Enforcement Report stated that during a 14-day salmon migration period, 17 officers worked 900 hours protecting the Platte and Betsie river areas.
The operation resulted in 3,875 contacts; 76 complaints; 349 misdemeanor arrests; 54 civil infractions; and 293 verbal warnings.
“We currently have a healthy and popular salmon fishery on the Betsie and Platte rivers, and it’s important to remember that natural reproduction is an essential component of maintaining our healthy and robust salmon fisheries,” said Scott Heintzelman, DNR Central Lake Michigan Unit manager.
The unit covers inland waters and nearshore Lake Michigan from field offices in Cadillac, Harrietta and Traverse City.
“Following conservation laws and being good stewards of these aquatic systems is one way anglers can ensure strong salmon fisheries into the future.”
