I never tired of reading my Maurice Sendak children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are.”
It’s the tale of young Max who is sent to his room for misbehaving.
Max imagines a “wild rumpus” with a party of fantastical monsters. His story has a happy ending, unlike thousands of Michigan’s real wild things who are victims of roadkill.
Last spring, I began paying attention to the animal fatalities I drove pass while on my merry way to wherever. I’ve observed the sad and gory death of porcupine, raccoon, skunk, turtle, rabbit, squirrel, birds, possum, a black bear and of course, deer. If my observations were broadcast, there would be a warning to viewers of “the graphic nature of what one is about to see.” But we typically zip by these unfortunate woodland neighbors without a glance or thought to their pain and loss.
State Farm reports there were 132,387 animal-vehicle collisions in Michigan during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The insurer ranks Michigan fourth among states at highest risk for animal-vehicle collisions. It also reports that if you’re behind the wheel in the Mitten, you have a 1 in 54 chance of hitting an animal. And we are driving into the most dangerous months for large animal/vehicle collisions — October, November and December.
Where the wild things are following crashes is another story. Local road commissions are mostly responsible for removal of deer carcass from roads. What becomes of the remainder of Noah’s lost Ark? One nature-loving man from southeast Michigan takes it upon himself to provide free humane disposal of animal collision fatalities. Gary Cornellier goes beyond the task to document collision locations in hopes of determining whether a collision site is a one-off, or an animal death-trap needing solutions.
A Texas university professor developed her own tradition surrounding animal deaths along the roadside. Amanda Stronza honors those she finds by creating for each beautiful memorials built of flowers, seeds and grasses.
Michigan law regarding what is crudely called roadkill regulates which animals may be picked up and the process required to do so. “Salvage Permits” are obtained through the DNR Wildlife Division. However, many species are excluded, including bobcat, elk, wolf, turkey, bear cubs, fawns and others.
Dare to look the next time you encounter an animal death along the road. Isn’t it the least we can do to acknowledge the wild things sacrificed to our way of life?
