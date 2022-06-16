A few weeks ago, I set my car GPS for Maple Leaf Creamery, a goat farm tucked into a far-off corner of Missaukee County. I obeyed commands leading us along miles of backroads, over gently rolling hills and past newly cultivated farmland offering a 360-degree view of spring erupting in glorious fashion.
So far and so close to everywhere I knew, yet I lost my bearings despite the fact my relationship with the county goes back to childhood. I just couldn’t pinpoint our position in this big, green wonderland.
GPS eventually led us to the artisan cheese creamery cozily encircled by meadows flanked by woodlands. The moment I stepped out of the car into the new-born spring, I collided with an all-embracing silence. The stillness streamed tranquility deep into my very bones. The hush reawakened my notion of quietude.
I had entered into a sound refuge rarer than I realized at the time. Noise pollution is typically regarded as an urban issue, but studies show that’s no longer the case. Researchers found 80 percent of the United States, including many preserves, are within roughly a half-mile of a road. Auto, plane and boat traffic noise and the clatter of human activity infiltrate our environment from all directions.
National Park Service scientists joined other researchers in a major 2017 study evaluating noise pollution in America’s protected areas. NPS scientific teams concluded that human-caused noise doubled sound in 63 percent of the country’s protected areas and produced a tenfold or greater increase in 21 percent of protected areas. Nature just isn’t the peaceful place it once was.
I sensed my blood pressure drop and dopamine levels leap when I entered the Missaukee sound sanctuary, so I have no trouble believing EPA reports linking noise pollution to stress related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption, and lost productivity.
For wildlife, the consequences of noise pollution can be calamitous. According to the NPS, noise pollution can interfere with breeding cycles and rearing and may be accelerate the extinction of some species.
Noise impact within the wilds is a late comer on the conservation stage. For the human health and the sake of wildlife, continuing to ignore the issue could bring a heavy cost.
As summer kicks off and visitors flock to the region, noise levels will surely rise — and we may soon find ourselves longing for the sound of silence.
