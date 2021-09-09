Protect water. Conserve water. Clean and restore water. We understand the messages. We may personally do our bit to comply. But this summer my 4-year-old granddaughter reminded me of that our relationship with water extends far deeper into the realm of our lives.
On a summer outing to Elberta’s Lake Michigan beach, Ellie waded into the water. Facing the wide open blue, she welcomed the waves break against her tiny frame.
Ellie then took us by surprise when she spontaneously sang a joyful love song to the lake. She lifted her hands high, serenading the lake, speaking to its wonders.
The praise came straight from her young soul which instinctively understood our elemental connection to the living waters.
It wasn’t Ellie’s first praise to water. A few days earlier she slipped away to step out into the rain. She raised her face to darkened skies and opened her hands to catch falling droplets. As she did, she made up songs of wonder. The skies spoke back with low rumbles of thunder.
Japanese researcher Masaru Emoto studied the effect of words, emotions and music on water in the 1990s. He demonstrated human thoughts and feelings changed water’s molecular structure using magnetic resonance analysis technology and high-speed photographs. While his book “The Hidden Messages in Water” was a 2005 New York Times bestseller, the mainstream scientific community gives Emoto’s research little credibility.
Science has long underplayed the unique intelligence of animals and plants — and maybe now water. Think Jane Goodall. The iconic Goodall faced her share of rejection when attempting to share findings that chimpanzees are capable of rational thought and emotions.
Only in recent years is there a growing scientific recognition of the wisdom permeating the natural world.
Unless, of course, you speak to Indigenous people who seem to never have forgotten what makes Earth tick — and who have never forgotten to offer praise to the forces of life.
Somewhere in her tender being Ellie understands the soul of water literally runs through our veins.
The next time I step into a lake, I will follow her lead and sing a song of praise.
