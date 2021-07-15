Greilickville Harbor Park is an unexpected place to find poetic inspiration — other than that which nature creates of sands, waters and big blue skies. But visitors find the little lakeshore park challenges all who enter with the words of American poet Robert Frost. Inscribed on the face of a boulder are the final lines of Frost’s renowned poem “The Road Not Taken.”
“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.”
Frost scholars claim the poem written in 1915 springs from the poet’s hikes with his friend Edward Thomas and their debates over which paths to choose.
We 21st century hikers, adventurers and everyday travelers face choosing courses and the discoveries they promise, just as Frost did. Communities and the tourism industry draw us to commercial routes and popular destinations. We follow mapped winery trails, art trails, birding trails, water trails, well-laid out biking and hiking pathways. We typically travel the same routes on daily commutes. However appealing or convenient they all may be, the well-traveled roads fail to tell us the full story of our people and places.
GPS occasionally and unwittingly gives us the chance for fresh perspectives when it leads us off the beaten path. If one gets over the frustration of being driven astray, one may find glimpses of northern Michigan’s unsung backside.
Instead of navigating the fastest route, a GPS diversion can unveil a wide-open countryside where livestock graze contentedly in green pastures.
Where old one-room schoolhouses and faded barns with carefully crafted stone foundations attempt to fend off time. Where white-washed rural churches still point their steeples toward the heavens.
Less-traveled roads give voice to the people of tenacious little communities which remain rooted to the land — solid pockets of society resisting forces of change — sometimes gracefully and sometimes not.
A road less traveled may reveal yet untainted, unexplored woodlands and meadows not viewed significant enough for mapping, but no less glorious in their anonymity. The sight of fields of sunflowers with faces turned in unison toward the sun or chickens leisurely pecking in front yards can slow us down long enough to remember where we came from.
These backroad snapshots are not the grand vistas the area is known for.
These are living portraits of that which for decades have given our region honesty, continuity and strength.
If we, like Frost, follow the road less traveled, it may “make all the difference” in our appreciation and understanding of what’s behind the curtain of the region we love.
