As Mother Earth births another summer, and we’re unleashed from COVID restrictions, we plan our hikes, paddles, campouts and other adventures. In the words of ecologist Wendell Berry “… I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.”
Whether we take to forests, lakes, meadows or dunes, we anticipate our spirits being filled by grand vistas, birdsong and the ever-soothing heartbeat of the waters. Going deeper into the experiences, a treasury of even greater wonder awaits. This being 2021, there’s an app for that.
Electronic field guides, most downloadable without cost to our mobile devices, help us unravel the mysteries of a wildflower, the legacy of a century-old tree, shrubs, grasses and all things populating the natural environment. LeafSnap, developed by Columbia University researchers is one of the more popular plant id apps. With a click of a phone camera, the app’s current version is able to identify 90 percent of all plant species on earth. But it’s not just learning the cold hard facts of a species that moves us or inspires us. Prompted to take a closer look at a living entity, it’s hard not to grasp the miracles it holds.
How many times has the night sky mesmerized you, connected you to the endless universe of being? Your book knowledge of wonders up there on any given night is likely minimal unless you’re a pro or hobbyist astronomer. Stellarium is your free travel guide to the cosmos. Just point your phone to the skies and the app reveals and names the constellations above you. More than 600,000 stars and one million “deep sky” objects are in its catalog.
During the early 1800s, John James Audubon created 435 life-size, exquisitely detailed watercolorspublished in his “Birds of America” book. Today, we have Merlin Bird ID. Developed by Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the app provides instant bird identification from your photo, plus 20,000 birdsongs.
Curious about those animal tracks along the trail? My Nature Animal Tracks and iTrack Wildlife apps, while not free, provide IDs via print size, shape, gait and scat. What about that snake slithering across your path? SnakeSnap will tell you whether it’s dangerous or not, and just maybe cultivate a greater appreciation for the species. Picture Insect is billed as an “entomologist in your pocket.” The app provides instant identification of that brilliant butterfly or scary spider you encounter.
Naming a species, a star, a bloom takes us on a path to greater intimacy with the natural world – and perhaps, as Berry said, “ ... a longing never to travel again except on foot.”
