It’s only a matter of a few weeks before the area’s black bears awaken from their long winter nap. Where their hunger will lead them is a story yet to be told.
The life and death chronicle of one local bear is a wake-up call begging for answers as to how we will share our environment with wildlife as development consumes more and more habitats and critters discover city living.
A 500-pound bear roamed Traverse City streets last spring. The DNR captured the animal, tagged and relocated him to a remote area 90 miles east. By the next month the homesick bear had found his way back to town to forage feeders and trash. The DNR viewed his adaptation to urban life as a threat to the community, which led the agency to euthanize him in September.
His sad story made news across the country. The account of this urban-loving bear stresses the need for strategies allowing humans and wildlife to coexist and thrive within the shrinking natural environment. The population of Grand Traverse County in 1980 was 54,900, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2020 census showed the population has expanded to 95,000. Over the decades, housing and business growth gobbled up wildlife habitat in every corner of the county – and continues to do so.
We witness firsthand in our neighborhoods and along roadways the fact coyotes, fox, raccoons, deer, bobcats and other animals have discovered the human environment offers resources to support life. So, how do we coexist in harmony with wildlife as greater numbers call our streets and properties home?
Communities worldwide take wide-ranging approaches to the issue, from extermination to conservation, to viewing wildlife encroachment as an opportunity to increase biodiversity. The nation’s capital is increasing tree canopies and transforming pipes and drainage ditches into waterways capable of supporting birds, fish and reptiles, according to The PEW Charitable Trusts.
While shot down by state authorities, one Silicon Valley town attempted to take advantage of wildlife concerns by declaring itself a sanctuary for mountain lions to restrict unwanted development.
The question is no longer about how animals will adapt to northern Michigan’s expanding urban environment, but whether we will make room for wild ones to live peaceably among us.
