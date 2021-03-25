Since Punxsutawney Phil made his appearance on Groundhog’s Day, I’ve been counting the minutes until the great spring awakening.
The longed-for revival of all Mother Earth held frozen in her depths ends the COVID winter of discontent.
Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. I tested him. Each day as I walked my sheltie through woods and neighborhoods, I watched for even the tiniest signals of spring. I yearned to feel the soft, forgiving soil beneath my feet. My hope of hopes was to again see mallards slice through the blue sky as they scoped out safe nesting spots. I ached for the song of melting snow navigating its way through the watershed.
The wonders unfold at the sun’s beckon call. Maple trees unleash their sap. Wildlife one by one emerge from their secret places. Red-winged blackbirds flash their brilliance from wetlands in a declaration of the new season. Despite the many springs I have witnessed, I am giddy for the sight of crocuses poking their face toward the light, rain tapping on the roof and mud puddles alive with unseen life. It is reassuring to know that despite the chaotic year we experienced, nature prevails with its annual display of miracles.
We all break free together in this moment of harmony. Peepers arise in vernal ponds to sing a thunderous chorus to the sun and stars. Kids and grown-ups haul out their bikes, home owners their rakes, paddlers their kayaks, hikers their boots. Mass giddiness replaces the quiet desperation of the season of COVID.
Our profound need for nature to nourish us became evident in 2020. As COVID restrictions came down, people flocked to the outdoors. Recreational trail managers report trail use soared 30 percent across the region.
Nature has fed us, kept us steady and joyful. Maybe it’s time we give something back.
Parks, preserves, trails and nature centers depend on volunteers.
Area volunteer options range from opportunities to dedicate a few hours for a spring park or beach cleanup, to supporting long-term studies as a citizen scientist.
Help remove invasive species, monitor water quality, loon or butterfly populations. Partner with your dog to join Sleeping Bear’s Bark Patrol to protect endangered piping plovers.
Nature needs us. It doesn’t require special skills to show gratitude for Mother Earth’s favors. It only takes heat and the will to lend a hand in her care.
