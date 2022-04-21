Tomorrow marks the 52nd Earth Day. For more than a half century the day has given us pause to evaluate our relationship with the planet — for better and for worse.
As the months tick on, the state of Mother Earth’s health grows increasingly disturbing. A day doesn’t by without new warnings make the headlines and the reports can be hard to bear.
I keep a quote on my desk from the iconic environmentalist Jane Goodall. It reads: “There is still so much in the world worth fighting for.”
What are we fighting for? Across our region, a legion of people cast their time, efforts, career and very lives to the health and well-being of our natural surroundings. They work tirelessly without fanfare. Some fight in court, others in fields, forests, classrooms and on the water. They can be found tediously counting insects or recording frog calls to monitor population numbers. They sail youth into the deep blue of Lake Michigan to promote Great Lakes stewardship. They provide sanctuary and healing to injured and orphaned creatures. There are those who raise the “sacred sturgeon” and release them with a kiss to cool northern rivers. Others get their hands dirty removing invasive plants one-by-one. Still others harvest native seeds to rewild our meadows. They guard piping plover nests and plant “happy little trees.” They sow effort wherever their talent can protect and grow stronger ecosystems.
These fights for Mother Earth are nothing less than labors of love. And they are very personal. I fight for my 4-year-old granddaughter who sings to the lakes and falling rains. I fight for the deer who takes refuge in my backyard. I fight for the lavish splash of wildflowers blanketing forest floors in springtime, and the sweet taste of wild strawberries. I believe the lullaby of waves and perfect blue robin eggs are worth standing up for.
Earth Day prompts reflection on the personal meaning of whichever of Mother Earth’s gifts sustain us, motivate us and guide our path. Goodall led the charge for 60 years. It’s time we renew our dedication and carry on with good hearts and brave action.
