When the pandemic dropped the rug out from beneath our lives, we grasped onto whatever we could to stay balanced and whole.
In our quest for comfort and connection, we’ve sent Zoom stock skyrocketing.
We’ve learned to bake bread or adopted new hobbies.
Some of us have taken to binging, others headed to the great outdoors — all in efforts to nourish body, mind and soul.
Undaunted by cold temperatures and snow, many of us stepped back to our evolutionary roots to fulfill our primal selves with the healing power of the flame. The humble backyard bonfire took its place as a cornerstone for gathering with friends and family.
Fire is COVID relief in the purist form.
Circled around dancing, crackling flames and wandering smoke, we tell stories, laugh, and poke at the embers of our hearts. We lighten the weight of our personal and shared burdens.
The folks of Gaylord have long used the power of the flame to kick off the annual Alpenfest. The Burning of the Boogg event invites people to write their troubles on paper and stuff the notes inside a giant flammable figure. When ignited, cares go up in smoke.
The Boogg tradition and impromptu COVID fires reflect ancient rituals, like Hindu fire ceremonies conducted to heal trauma, and Vedic fire rites executed to release negative karma. Australian indigenous fire rituals are performed to ward off bad spirits, while Buddhist fire ceremonies seek to extinguish the root of suffering.
COVID encapsulates it all — trauma, bad spirits, suffering. Today’s backyard bonfires quench a soul’s stress, just as they have throughout humankind’s history. Modern science proves it. A much-cited 2014 University of Alabama study showed the mesmerizing, multi-sensory experience of fire coupled with the social experience, significantly lowers blood pressure.
It’s good to know a few sticks of wood can heal and uplift us — and reassuring to see our instincts which inspire us to gather around fire still have the power to lead us toward the element of goodness.
