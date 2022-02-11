CADILLAC — Leaders of the region’s largest provider of mental health services will again begin a search for a new CEO, after employment negotiations with Dave Pankotai, who was previously offered the position, ended Thursday.
Penny Morris, a Grand Traverse County Commissioner and member of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority’s board, confirmed Friday her motion directing the board to begin a new search passed unanimously.
Pankotai said Friday he would not be accepting the position and suggested the board might benefit from using a professional search service, as the application process had sometimes been difficult.
The CEO position was posted on a website all Michigan CMHs have access to — the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s job bank, Pankotai said. He saw the listing, made some phone calls to people connected with NLCMHA and then applied through the online portal.
“For some reason, the search committee lost, or did not get, my initial application,” Pankotai said, adding he was told someone later observed in a public meeting there’d been no qualified outside applicants.
Pankotai leads Macomb County Community Mental Health and has worked in the field for three decades, according to his resume.
“That triggered phone calls back to me, asking whether I had applied. I said yes, and the callers said we want to talk with you. We’ll even speak to you without a resume.”
The letter offering Pankotai the position was also delayed, he said.
Records show the board voted Jan. 11 to offer him the position, approved the specifics of the offer Jan. 20 and Pancotai said he was told to expect the official offer to be emailed that day.
No email arrived until Feb. 1, he said, and only after a NLCMHA board member called to ask why he hadn’t yet responded to the offer.
“From beginning to end it was more difficult than it needed to be,” Pankotai said. “It’s a beautiful area, I know there are people who work for the organization who are committed to community mental health and
Judy Barrett, board president of an area chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said she is disappointed.
“He’s an outstanding candidate and we were so enthusiastic about him,” said Barrett. “We wanted their board to consider the value of what someone of this caliber can do with grants and community relationships.”
A $160,000 salary offer was extended to Pankotai in January, following an 8-4 vote of the board and months of work by an ad hoc search committee, which in December narrowed applicants to two final candidates.
The other finalist was Joanie Blamer, a longtime employee of Northern Lakes, a member of the organization’s leadership team and who the board tasked in July with serving as interim CEO, following the July retirement of Karl Kovacs.
Blamer said Friday she had not made a decision on whether or not to re-apply for the position.
Officials said employment negotiations with Pankotai centered on the salary offer and a benefit, with Pankotai requesting $200,000 and a company car and NLCMHA firm on their offer of $160,000 and mileage reimbursement, officials said.
Pankotai said he’d been clear that he was seeking a salary at or above $200,000, that accepting less than that would mean taking a loss over his current position and he’d shared his employment agreement as CEO of Macomb County Community Mental Health with members of the search committee.
Pankotai said he was still encouraged to apply even though he was looking for more than $165,000 salary.
“From my side, I think I was very transparent.” Pankotai said. “From their side it was a very firm offer with really no budging so I just had to say no.”
The board last fall advertised the position as paying between $135,000 and $165,000; Kovacs was making $146,020 plus access to a car when he retired, board record show.
Board Chairman Randy Kamp previously said he’d conducted research on salaries for people in leadership positions with other community mental health organizations, and used this information to help set a salary offer.
For comparison, however, a board member of Central Wellness said that organization, a community mental health authority serving Benzie and Manistee counties, said they pay their leader — an executive director, not a CEO — more than $150,000 annually.
Central Wellness has a $17 million annual budget and serves two counties; NLCMHA has an $73 million budget and serves six counties.
“Do your due diligence,” Pankotai said, when asked whether he had advice for future applicants. “Look at all the factors. I’m sure there are many, many people at Northern Lakes who care about people. Now, you just build on that.”
An email to NLCMH board members seeking comment was not returned Friday.
