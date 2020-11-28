CEDAR — With firearm season well underway and crunchy fall leaves find themselves dusted in a light northern Michigan snow, thousands of Michiganders have taken residence in tree stands and public forests.
The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a few changes to the late-fall landscape — with hiking, walking and getting outside in the woods a main escape for many Michiganders, hunters should keep eyes out for others on public lands, said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, an avid hunter and former conservation officer.
“Anytime you get 6-700,000 people all doing the same thing on the same day … somebody’s gonna get hurt, you know?” he said. “I’m hoping that most people have common sense for a 15-day firearms season … be respectful of people.”
Rich Bechtold, a hunting safety instructor who teaches in part at the Cedar Rod & Gun Club, has years of first-hand experience in making out of the woods safely.
Basic firearms discipline is paramount, said Bechtold, who is also the hunting safety coordinator for Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse counties.
Bechtold always hunts with a like-minded partner. The pair draft a hunting plan and safety plan before each trip, along with taking a drive around the area to have a better feel for what’s nearby.
He makes sure not to overtax himself physically, and in hunting classes, insists to every hunter of the value of responsible decision-making in the woods. Classes also include lessons on navigation and dressing for frigid winter days to avoid hypothermia, Bechtold said. The pandemic canceled this year’s classes.
“One of the most powerful tools you have for hunting is your brain — make good decisions, be observant of your surroundings,” he said.
A DNR hunting safety guide suggests following Bechtold’s expert example and be mindful of zone-of-fire, and also keeping a phone or two-way radio for communication in an emergency.
It also urges Michiganders to tell a friend or family member when they head out for a hunting excursion, where they’ll be and what time to expect them back.
Adding check-in times as well assures a timely search if one gets lost or injured. Local hunter Matt Marciniak and Bechtold echoed the sentiment.
Hunter or not, it’s best to don orange for any hikes, dog walks and other treks into the woods.
Dogs can be outfitted with neon orange collars and harnesses, and their owners should take the same cue — hunter’s orange and other bright, unnatural colors make it a lot easier to avoid being misidentified as dinner, Marciniak, who has been hunting for about 26 years, added.
The early days of this firearm season rang in with a handful of less-than-safe incidents — one hunter prowling Manistee County’s woods required emergency surgery after a suspected equipment failure saw his crossbow crank snap and whip toward his right eye, according to a Michigan State Police release. Another died of natural causes while dragging a deer.
A 14-year-old was killed in the early hours of the state’s Liberty Hunt this month after a deer hunt led him to a farm’s cornfield, where investigators told the Associated Press they suspect he fell asleep. The teen died after being run over by a corn harvester.
Farm workers told officers they didn’t realize the Elkton boy was there.
Days later, an 11-year-old boy took a fatal shot from his stepfather during a hunting trip near Port Huron, marking a second young casualty of the season, AP reported. The agency also reports a second utter failure to follow gun safety guidelines after officers arrived on-scene — as they worked, the boy’s mother shot herself through the hand while trying to unload a gun.
Bechtold plans to include the incidents in classes next season.
“You have to positively identify your target and what’s beyond,” he said. “You want to make sure that it’s lawful game you can take with your license, you want to make sure there’s nothing in the background that would be potentially harmed if you were to fire.”
He instructs every new hunter to drop in his class to always ask permission before passing through or hunting on non-public land.
DNR guidelines tell hunters to keep a weapon’s safety on until preparing to take a shot, and practice trigger discipline. Muzzles should never be pointed at another.
Basic firearm maintenance and equipment checks should be done before every trip, and unloaded and securely stored afterward.
Sighting during a hunt should never be done with a weapon’s scope, Bechtold added. Instead, binoculars should be carried and used to identify an animal first.
“If a big buck comes out and you see it, you’re not just looking at the buck, but what’s behind, a half-mile back — is there a house there, a barn, a person on a bike,” Borkovich said.
For the sheriff, hunting — and doing so responsibly — has become a family tradition. Borkovich’s son and daughter hunt as well, and a venison platter is a basic staple of Christmas and Thanksgiving spreads.
It’s about more than the spoils, though.
“I’ve had chickadees land on my gun barrel before — you sit there, totally motionless, watching,” Borkovich said. “I’ll see coyotes and foxes and raccoons, woodpeckers fly by.
“It really gives you the chance to be a part of nature.”
