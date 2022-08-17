TRAVERSE CITY — Safe Harbor will be allowed to extend its hours in the winter, offering a warm shelter during the day on weekends for Traverse City’s unhoused population.
The change is a pilot program for now, but became official at the City Commission meeting Monday, where Traverse City officials unanimously voted in favor of amending the local homeless shelter’s special land use permit. That will allow the shelter to remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from mid-October to mid-May, ending in spring 2024.
The permit amendment is one piece in a more robust private-public partnership that also includes the addition of a new Traverse City community police officer assigned specifically to the neighborhood, as well as a social worker.
“This is a community issue,” said Capt. Keith Gillis of the Traverse City Police Department prior to the meeting. “We have a homeless problem in our community and I think it’s a great thing to have all of these partners come together to try to find a solution.”
Goodwill of Northwest Michigan also is a partner, with a street outreach worker who will aid the officer and social worker.
Outside of the weekends, the shelter also will continue to be able to stay open longer for “emergency days” of extreme cold weather during the winter.
“I’m heartened by the support for this resolution,” said Donna Olendorf, a Safe Harbor volunteer. “Keeping Safe Harbor open on the weekends is like the final piece of the day center puzzle for the wintertime months. People need a warm, safe place to go during the day.”
Until now, the facility’s permit only allowed it to house people at night, with a patchwork of other community resources stepping in to fill the gap at certain other key times. Such organizations include Central United Methodist Church, which provides breakfast, showers and other amenities at its Fellowship Hall.
Jubilee House is another, and it’ll stay open to provide its daytime services, such as laundry and showers, later in the afternoon as part of the arrangement, as previously reported.
But, for the hours when Safe Harbor visitors were displaced, it can often cause strain on other community resources — local law enforcement, the homeless shelters’ neighbors, and the Traverse Area District Library, whose Woodmere Avenue location is a half-mile walk away. That’s especially true in the winter months, when individuals are more likely to seek indoor spaces.
The plan has support from the library, the Traverse City Health Clinic, and the Boardman Neighborhood Association.
Elizabeth Whelan, president of the neighborhood association, said she sees the decision as a step in the right direction for all parties involved.
Learning to coexist peacefully alongside the shelter has been a years-long process for residents nearby, she said.
“It’s something that we certainly lived with, and it’s just something that we hadn’t expected to deal with,” she said. “And I think that the fact that we’ve worked with with the city and the commission … from the beginning — I think we have made changes that might not have happened if we weren’t paying attention.”
Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe challenged other local entities to lend support, as well.
The city often shoulders much of the burden for the area homeless population, in part due to its location — and that’s a responsibility they gladly take on. But homelessness also affects people in neighboring townships, and the local governments and nonprofits can take their own steps to help out, she said.
“We can’t just deny that these things exist anymore, because they are on our front porch,” said City Manager Martin Colburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.