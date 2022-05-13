CEDAR — It’s been hard to look away from the coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the suffering, the death, the destruction of once-beautiful historic buildings and people’s homes.
For Elizabeth Patterson of Traverse City and Ann Schoelles of Cedar, it’s been especially difficult. The two were part of the Eastman Philharmonia — one of the top ensembles at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. — when it was invited by the U.S. State Department to do a three-month performance tour of Europe and the Middle East in 1961-62.
“It was the most fantastic trip to be on for three months,” Patterson says. “The State Department sent the New York Philharmonic, they sent the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra and my orchestra.
“It was when (John F.) Kennedy was president and Kennedy was very interested in culture.”
The tours stops included places like Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Egypt, the Netherlands, Turkey, Syria, Poland and Russia, which at that time still encompassed Ukraine. Ukraine became independent with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.
That meant the two then-college students along with about 98 of their fellow orchestra members spent several weeks total in cities whose names pop up daily in international news coverage now: Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Chernivtsi, as well as in Moscow and others in Russia.
And so when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, it hit both of them hard.
“I cried,” says Patterson, 79. “I just feel terrible because the people were so nice to us. We saw how poor it was.
“It was cold when we were there because it was January and the beginning of February, but the people were just as warm as they could be to us.”
Patterson was also struck by the beauty of the architecture in Ukraine.
“The churches in Lviv and in Kyiv were beautiful — just magnificent,” she recalls. “The concert hall was beautiful.”
Schoelles recalls an opportunity to practice once with the local symphony in Odessa that remains a fond memory from the tour.
“We got to interact with the local professional musicians all getting together,” she says. “We didn’t perform, but played through the symphony together and that was a real thrill.”
Contrast those memories to the graphic images of destruction coming out of Ukraine now.
“It was shocking to see on the news some of the places we actually visited, some of the buildings like the theaters and so forth we played in and attended performances in — to see those live on TV with all of the horror that’s going on there now was devastating,” says Schoelles, 80.
The trip was one of a kind and life changing for the women, who each went on to have careers in music. Now retired, Schoelles grew up in Ann Arbor and spent much of her career teaching strings in the Midland Public Schools. Also retired, Patterson is a New York native who spent 44 years playing string bass with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Their friendship formed on that overseas trip 60 years ago. And it was serendipitous that both ended up living near each other in the Grand Traverse region.
For a long time, Schoelles’ family had a cottage on Duck Lake near Interlochen Music Academy, where her father was on the music camp faculty.
“We came up every summer starting when I was 3 years old,” Schoelles says. “My kids … ended up locating here.
“I decided this would be a great place to retire because I already knew and loved the area.”
Meanwhile, Patterson’s daughter also had moved to Traverse City, and she’d also been to visit frequently.
“I bought the house in 2015 and actually moved permanently up here at the end of 2016,” she says.
Now it’s all the women can do to digest each day’s news. To counteract the grief, they’ve each been doing what they can: donating to World Central Kitchen feeding victims, workers and volunteers in the conflict zones; supporting local efforts to collect goods to send to Ukraine; and pulling for the Ukrainian people.
“I just feel so sorry for those people,” Patterson says. “They’re getting massacred by the Russian government.
“I wish the United States could stop it. I wish the European Union could stop it … They’re a good people that didn’t deserve all of this.”
Schoelles is right there with her.
“It’s a sad state of affairs,” she says. “It doesn’t seem like the world has learned very much from its past histories.”
“But I applaud the Ukrainians. They are fighting valiantly and I have a lot of respect for their courage.”
