TRAVERSE CITY — Nestled between Cross Village and Harbor Springs, the original land allotment granted to John Kewegoma’s family remains after centuries of government laws, and policies that stripped most Anishinaabek in the region of their land.
Kewegoma, Waganakising Odawa, a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, said his family lived near the tip of the Lower Peninsula since before treaties, Michigan statehood, and before colonizers settled in the region.
Parallel to the shores of Lake Michigan, about a mile inland, sits Kewegoma’s 80 acres. Land filled with rolling hills, and forests of hardwoods and pines.
Kewegoma is the only LTBB citizen in Emmet County who has retained the entire, original land allotment from a negotiation between his ancestors and the U.S. government.
The 66-year-old said over the generations, a family effort to keep that acreage for more than a century has been more about the fight for the right to be Waganakising Odawa on ancestral lands, than about possessing the parcel itself.
“My connection to the land extends beyond the colonial system of ownership through deed,” he said.
Before the arrival of European settlers in the late 17th century, the Odawa of the region consisted of multiple bands and tribes. The homelands extended throughout northern Michigan, because of movement with seasonal change
“The Waganakising Odawa have been here for thousands of years,” said Eric Hemenway, director for the Department of Repatriation, Archives and Records of LTBB.
Hemenway explained that Waganakising (known as the “land of crooked trees,” between Harbor Springs and Cross Village) had always been the steadfast homelands of LTBB during warmer seasons. Fishing was of the utmost importance, so camps would be set up, and served as a permanent settlement closely adjacent to gardens with acres of crops such as squash, beans and corn.
The Odawa used intricate trail systems as previously reported by the Record Eagle, and traveled all over what is now Michigan to hunt, harvest, and trade. But with the arrival of European colonizers, movement became restricted, and the Odawa became more confined.
After the arrival of the French, there were what was described as waves, Hemenway explained, British settlement soon followed, then Americans.
“Each brought different wars over lands, and resources,” Hemenway said.
The removal era began in the mid 1800s and consisted of relentless government policy goals of eradicating Native Americans from Indian Country in the west for U.S. expansion. Hemenway said it became “complicated” for northern Michigan Odawa.
This era in the U.S. lasted until the late 1800s, many Odawa fought to retain their tribal status, but began to assimilate in order to not be forcefully removed with the Indian Removal Act of 1830.
“The main goal of the U.S. government in this era was to eradicate or remove all Native Americans, this included the Odawa of the region,” Hemenway said.
At that time negotiations for the 1836 Treaty of Washington had already begun in 1807 with the federal government and Odawa leaders.
Kewegoma said his family was among those involved in the negotiations and there were attempts to receive land allotments as a historical tribe, but it did not go that way.
Because of complications and growing tensions with the government, staying home wasn’t simple. As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, after the Trail of Death for the Prairie Band of Potawatomi in 1838, northern Odawa leaders started looking at ways to avoid the same fate for their people.
More than half a dozen tribes in the region were supposed to relocate, but the 1855 Treaty of Detroit established reservation boundaries, and according to Hemenway, “it became complicated,” for Waganakising Odawa.
In order for his family not to give up their land and be forced into relocation west of the Mississippi, they gave up their status-hood as a tribe, explained Kewegoma.
Under the treaty negotiations with the U.S. government, signatory Odawa (Ottawa) and Ojibwe (Chippewa) tribes retained rights to land allotment consisting of 40 acre plots for individuals and 80 acre plots for families.
Nearly 16 years after the Treaty of Detroit, Kewegoma’s great grandfather, Paul Kewegoma (spelled at the time as Kawway Gomoaw and later, Kaw Way Go Mo Aw) and his wife, Angeline obtained their 80 acres in 1871.
All land allotted to Waganakising Odawa was issued a patent to the holder’s name, but no titles were issued for a period of 10 years. Restrictions on the title prohibited selling or transferring any of the allotted land during the 10-year period.
After the treaties, the Dawes Act of 1887 gave the federal government authorization to break up tribal lands by partitioning them into individual plots. This began to open up a lot of reservation land for European settlers that flooded the area, Hemenway said.
Indigenous people were allowed to accept plots and were allowed to become U.S. citizens, but required to pay taxes on the land.
Waganakising Odawa quickly became a minority for the first time in history on their own lands.
Because of language and reading barriers, not understanding taxes, and a cultural shift of ownership through deeds, Kewegoma said a lot of families lost their land.
“A lot of families were pushed out because they couldn’t afford to hang onto the land,” Kewegoma said.
Acting Indian Agents at the time could deem the recipient incapable of managing the land, so the land would be transferred back to the government, where it could be sold to non-Indigneous settlers.
Records obtained from Emmet County show a vast majority of families lost parts of their land over time, or altogether.
“My family has always been here,” Kewegoma said. He said his family hunted and gathered, and lived on the land, but it was impacted during shifts in the economy. To survive financially in a new world, Kewegoma’s uncles turned to harvesting timber from the property after inheriting it from their father.
Carrying on the land is a significant responsibility Kewegoma said. His father did not want that responsibility, so he moved to Detroit.
“My uncles would have died defending the rights of this land ... it took me a while to understand what that was,” Kewegoma said.
After his uncles passed in the late 1990s, Kewegoma was awarded the land.
“I never expected to inherit the land, because I never saw it as mine to own,” he said.
Attempts to pry the land from Kewegoma’s family ownership, including legal battles, and harassment from real-estate developers, cropped up after he inherited the tract. He said that harassment and tension in the area have not gone away.
He said it is important to keep the generational relationship with stewarding for the land though. Kewegoma recalled that when he was growing up, he would walk the trails with his uncles, who taught him Anishinaabe gikendaasowin (knowledge).
“My uncles would tell me different stories and lessons on how to be Anishinaabek,” he said, “these teachings were deeply rooted in the old ways, on how to care for the land and water.”
After learning the history of the land of the crooked trees, and the deep significance the area (including his family’s land) played to the Niswi-mishkodewinan, or Three Fires Confederacy, Kewegoma said he understood his responsibility to the land.
The role of the relationship between the land and his family is sacred, Kewegoma said. He recognizes everything that his ancestor’s did to protect his right to be Waganakising Odawa today.
With the next seven generations in mind, Kewegoma said his family along with other LTBB leaders negotiated and signed treaties. He hopes to continue that generational fight to preserve his right to be Waganakising Odawa on the ancestral lands that connects him to his lineage.
