By now, most of us have put our boats away as winter gets a firm grip on northern Michigan.
With Christmas just around the corner here are a few ideas for for your next fishing tool.
Today’s technology offers a variety of options that give fishermen a unique edge. Many manufacturers are offering different transducers that do different jobs. With all of the different fishing styles, these new technologies can be used year-round.
Currently the two most popular options are 360-degree transducers and live-imaging transducers.
First, the 360-degree transducer gives the angler the ability to actually see the structure and the fish in a full circle around where you are fishing. The Humminbird Mega 360 gives you the option to adjust the range and see the details where fish like to be, up to a 125-foot radius.
This gives boat anglers the opportunity to move around finding the features and fish they are looking for, and seeing the fish on the screen and being able to cast to them changes everything.
The difference in ice fishing can be dramatic. Ice anglers generally set up a 360 at the center of an area they’ve drilled numerous holes in. Then, by viewing the display of the area, are able to see their target and move to the pre-drilled hole nearest the fish. The days of hunting individual holes are over with the 360.
The difference between the 360-degree transducer and the live-imaging transducer is all about close-up detail.
Live imaging is used to actually look at a specific target area or fish. This tool actually allows you to see what kind of fish and where it is hiding. The angler actuates the transducer to look around and watch in real time what is going on with a specific fish.
In the past, we generally moved around and hoped to come across a group of fish or a hungry fish. Now we can find fish, target individual fish, and even change presentations to get the reaction of interest from the fish in real time.
Garmin was the first with Pan optics. They started live imaging.
As technology has grown, other companies like Humminbird offer comparable and effective products.
I encourage anglers to check out the new technology, and choose your newest weapon on the water or ice.
Have a great holiday season — and take a kid fishing!
