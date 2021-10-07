Details are everything in fishing.
As anglers we are always looking for the best details that help us trick the fish.
Many times we try to figure the fish out with a variety of considerations. It could be about the temperatures, currents, colors or forage. Often though, anglers overlook one of the most common forage bases in our Great Lakes — spiny water fleas.
Spiny water fleas, originally from Europe and Asia, are invasive species in the Great Lakes.
They arrived in the 1980s, and are small crustaceans with a large barbed tail.
Scientists are concerned about their overall impact in the lakes, as they eat zooplankton, the backbone of the aquatic food chains.
Experts in the Canadian Journal for Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences say the fleas decrease species diversity across the ecosystem.
According to LiveScience.com, their eggs survive even if dried out or eaten by other fish.
Spiny water fleas are commonly seen by trolling anglers. These tiny critters collect on fishing lines, seemingly turning them into a rope rather than the stealthy line that was first lowered into the depths.
Anglers have battled these spiny water fleas for years. Many do not associate their presence as a positive influence on the fishing, but here’s a few details about what they feed, and where to catch fish that are looking for them.
First, local anglers have for years found spiny water fleas in many different fish species.
They show up in the bellies of perch, steelhead, lake trout, salmon, smallmouth bass, ciscoes, whitefish and more.
Generally when we find the fleas in the water column, there is also a presence of fish and baitfish eating them. In fact, just last week we saw good clouds of fleas and bait in the Grand Traverse bays and around Frankfort. The salmon, ciscoes and steelhead that have been caught had a mix of small chubs, little alewife, and young ciscoes in their bellies that were feeding on the spiny water fleas up in the water column.
No different from the dietary needs of our bait fish, the yellow-bellied perch are also at different times of the year targeting the clouds of fleas. More often than we realize perch swim up off bottom to feed on fleas in the water column. These fish are well above where you would typically target them.
Dropping a wiggler or shrimp halfway to the bottom is a good way to get those fish to bite.
Best regards and good fishing!
